Low Energy, Belly Fat After 40? These Could Be Early Signs Of Male Andropause

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Men experience andropause, a gradual drop in testosterone levels.

Low testosterone affects physical, mental, and sexual health.

Early symptom recognition prevents serious health complications for men.

Healthy lifestyle choices and medical advice support men's well-being.

Experts Say Early Awareness Can Help Men Protect Their Long-Term Health

Although menopause is commonly acknowledged as a normal phase of women's aging, men may also experience a comparable but less talked-about hormonal shift. The disorder, also known as "male andropause" or late-onset hypogonadism, is linked to a slow drop in testosterone levels and can have an impact on one's mental, sexual and physical health. According to medical professionals, identifying the early warning indicators may enable men to seek prompt medical attention and enhance their quality of life.

According to News9 Live, specialists are encouraging men over the age of 40 to pay greater attention to symptoms that are typically overlooked as a normal part of aging. Even though testosterone levels gradually decrease with age, major hormonal changes can occasionally cause symptoms that impair general health and day-to-day functioning.

What Is Male Andropause?

Male andropause develops gradually in contrast to menopause, which usually takes place over a fairly defined period. The National Health Service (NHS) of the United Kingdom states that around the age of thirty, testosterone levels typically start to decrease by one to two percent a year. Some men may barely notice this decrease while others may have more visible symptoms.

Muscle mass, bone density, mood, energy levels, sexual function and general metabolic health are all significantly influenced by testosterone. Some men may undergo physical and psychological changes that have an impact on their well-being as levels drop.

ALSO READ |Higher BMI Linked To 19 Types Of Cancer: Study

Early Signs Men Should Not Ignore

Persistent weariness is frequently one of the first warning indicators, according to medical professionals. Even with enough sleep, men may experience a drop in energy, making daily tasks seem more difficult than they used to.

Other typical symptoms include decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, mood swings, impatience, diminished focus, and lack of enthusiasm, according to experts cited by News9 Live. Increased body fat, decreased muscle strength, and trouble sustaining physical fitness despite frequent exercise are among issues that some men may encounter.

Proper medical examination is crucial since, according to medical authorities, these symptoms can occasionally coexist with stress, insomnia, depression or underlying medical disorders.

More Than A Hormonal Issue

The American Urological Association states that in certain people low testosterone has been connected to metabolic syndrome, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular risk factors.

Experts emphasize that sexual health should not be the only consideration when it comes to andropause. Hormonal fluctuations may have an impact on long-term physical health, cognitive function and emotional well-being.

ALSO READ |Choosing Between Egg And Embryo Freezing? Here’s What To Know

Why Awareness And Healthy Lifestyle Choices Matter

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that preserving physical, mental and social welfare throughout life is essential to healthy aging. Healthy testosterone levels and general wellbeing can be supported by regular exercise, enough sleep, a balanced diet and efficient stress management, according to medical professionals. Better hormonal health has also been associated with strength exercise, keeping a healthy weight and abstaining from excessive alcohol. However, experts advise men with persistent symptoms to seek competent medical advice and advise against self-diagnosing or depending on unreliable supplements.

Men's health problems are becoming more widely known but many men are still unwilling to talk about hormonal changes or ask for assistance, which frequently causes diagnosis and treatment to be delayed.

Experts stress that falling testosterone is not always an indication of ill health and that every guy will experience andropause differently. However, early symptom recognition can help uncover underlying problems and offer chances for prompt management. Combining good lifestyle practices with increased awareness may be one of the best strategies for men to preserve their welfare and quality of life after 40.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.







Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator