Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lindsey Graham's death highlighted the rare, deadly aortic dissection.

It is an aortic tear causing sudden, severe chest pain.

This condition progresses rapidly, requiring immediate medical attention.

Early diagnosis, treatment, and healthy living improve survival.

Senator Lindsey Graham breathed his last on July 11 at a hospital in the United States. His sudden death has brought attention to aortic dissection, an uncommon but potentially deadly cardiovascular issue that needs to be treated right away. Graham passed away after contracting the illness, which sparked a resurgence of public interest in a sickness that, because of its abrupt and severe symptoms, is sometimes confused with a heart attack.

An aortic dissection is regarded as one of the most dangerous medical crises affecting the heart and blood vessels, although being relatively rare. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the condition progresses rapidly and can become life-threatening within hours if not diagnosed and treated promptly.

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What Is An Aortic Dissection?

The largest artery in the body, the aorta, transports oxygen-rich blood from the heart to every part of the body. A rupture in the artery's inner lining results in an aortic dissection. After that, blood pushes through the aortic wall's layers, weakening the vessel and forming a false channel.

The Mayo Clinic states that if the rip spreads further or the aorta bursts entirely, it can result in significant internal bleeding, lower blood flow to essential organs and frequently be deadly. The illness necessitates immediate medical attention, and the speed at which treatment is initiated will have a significant impact on survival.

Symptoms Of Aortic Dissection

The most typical symptom is the abrupt onset of severe chest pain, which is frequently characterised as ripping, tearing or stabbing. As the tear travels along the artery, the discomfort may radiate to the upper back, neck, shoulders or belly.

Shortness of breath, fainting, lightheadedness, perspiration, nausea, difficulty speaking, numbness or weakness on one side of the body, disorientation or a discernible change in blood pressure or pulse between the two arms are some more symptoms. Rapid emergency examination is crucial since these symptoms can match those of a heart attack or stroke, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Causes Of Aortic Dissection

Over time, a number of disorders might weaken the aortic wall. The AHA states that chronic high blood pressure is the main risk factor since it continuously strains the arteries. Additional known causes include congenital aortic abnormalities, inherited connective tissue disorders like Marfan syndrome, Loeys-Dietz syndrome and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), smoking, prior heart surgery or aortic disease, ageing, and in rare instances, severe chest trauma.

Can It Be Prevented?

Physicians claim that lowering cardiovascular risk can considerably reduce the likelihood of suffering an aortic dissection, even if not every instance can be avoided. The best preventive strategy is always to keep blood pressure under control. This entails taking prescription drugs as directed, eating a heart-healthy diet, exercising frequently, abstaining from smoking, keeping a healthy weight, and controlling cholesterol.

In order to identify changes in the aorta before problems arise, those with a family history of aortic illness or inherited connective tissue disorders are also recommended to have regular cardiovascular examinations and imaging studies.

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What To Do In An Emergency

Emergency medical attention should be sought right away by anyone experiencing sudden severe chest or upper back discomfort, particularly if it is followed by dyspnea, fainting or neurological signs. The problem is usually diagnosed by doctors utilising echocardiography, MRI or CT angiography.

The location of the tear determines the course of treatment. The Mayo Clinic states that whereas descending aortic dissections may first be treated with drugs to quickly decrease blood pressure before more intervention is taken into consideration, ascending aortic dissections typically necessitate emergency surgery.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.







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