Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom TV star Gauri Pradhan suggests face yoga for natural beauty.

Exercising facial muscles improves tone, reduces wrinkles, and fine lines.

Specific exercises include Fish Face, The Poser, and Brow Line Eraser.

Consistency with face yoga enhances overall self-care routines.

Expensive skincare products, salon services and complex cosmetic regimens are frequently linked to radiant skin But according to TV star Gauri Pradhan, one of the best beauty techniques doesn't involve expensive products or specialized tools. After more than 20 years in front of the camera, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star recently disclosed that face yoga has been an important component of her beauty regimen. The actress claims that maintaining a naturally lifted and renewed appearance can be achieved by routinely exercising the facial muscles.

According to Gauri, there are around fifty muscles in the face, neck and lips many of which are hardly used. In order to improve facial tone, promote circulation and lessen the appearance of typical issues including smile lines, forehead wrinkles, droopy eyelids and double chins, face yoga focuses on engaging these muscles through specific movements.

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5 Face Yoga Exercises Shared By Gauri Pradhan

Fish Face: Gauri suggests beginning with the Fish Face exercise, which involves making a fish-like look by sucking the cheeks inward. Hold the pose for around 30 seconds, then progressively extend it as your facial muscles get stronger. It is said that the activity will lessen the appearance of smile wrinkles and help clarify face contours.

The Poser: In this exercise, the face is turned to one side and the palms are joined above the head in a namaste stance. Hold the position for roughly 30 seconds while extending the tongue toward the nose, then switch to the other side. Gauri claims that it may help lessen the look of a double chin by engaging the muscles in the neck and jawline.

Brow Line Eraser: Try to elevate the eyebrows without letting wrinkles form by placing both palms firmly across the forehead. Perform multiple sets of the exercise, repeating it about 20 times. The goal of the workout is to reduce noticeable forehead lines by strengthening the muscles in the forehead.

The Caterpillar: Gauri also recommends gently crawling across the eyebrow region with the fingertips. This exercise, when done with light pressure, strengthens the muscles surrounding the eyes and may help enhance the stiffness of the eyelids while lessening the appearance of crow's feet.

Cheek Caterpillar: Apply a mild moisturizer, then make a fish-face expression and move your fingers gently over your cheeks. It is thought that this workout, which targets the cheek muscles, will eventually result in a more defined, toned, and elevated appearance.

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Consistency Is Key

The simplicity of face yoga is one of its main benefits. You can do the exercises at home, on breaks from work, or even while doing everyday chores. Face yoga shouldn't be seen as a substitute for skincare, hydration, sun protection, and a healthy diet, but experts say regular self-care practices are still crucial for keeping skin looking good. Gauri's message is simple: it may occasionally be necessary to rely less on chemicals and more on regular wellness routines in order to get a natural glow.







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