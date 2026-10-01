India Recorded 1.9 Lakh Infection-Linked Cancer Cases In 2024: Lancet Study

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Preventing and treating infections can significantly reduce cancer burden.

A new global study published in The Lancet Oncology has highlighted an important link between infections and cancer. According to the study, around 1.9 lakh new cancer cases in India in 2024 were associated with infections. These cases accounted for nearly 12 per cent of all new cancer cases reported in the country that year. The study also found that around 12 per cent of cancer cases worldwide were linked to infections. Researchers noted that certain viruses and bacteria can increase the risk of cancer when infections persist in the body for a long period. Early prevention, screening and treatment of such infections may help reduce the burden of some infection-related cancers.

India Recorded Around 15.6 Lakh New Cancer Cases In 2024

According to the data analysed in the study, India was estimated to have recorded around 15,62,581 new cancer cases in 2024. The study estimated that approximately 9,08,828 people died from cancer in India during the same year. Of the total new cancer cases, around 1.9 lakh were linked to infections. It is important to note that this does not mean every infection directly develops into cancer. The research focused on infections for which a scientific association with specific types of cancer has already been established.

HPV Was The Leading Infection Linked To Cancer In India

More Than 1 Lakh Cancer Cases Linked To HPV. Human papillomavirus (HPV) accounted for the largest share of infection-associated cancer cases in India, according to the study. More than 1 lakh cancer cases in India were linked to HPV. The virus is most strongly associated with cervical cancer, which affects the cervix. HPV infection can be prevented through vaccination. Regular cervical cancer screening can also help detect changes at an early stage, when treatment can be more effective. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), persistent infection with high-risk HPV types is the main cause of cervical cancer.

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H. Pylori Linked To Thousands Of Cancer Cases

The study estimated that around 47,000 cancer cases in India were associated with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection. H. pylori is a type of bacteria that primarily infects the stomach and is associated with stomach cancer. Globally, H. pylori was among the most important infection-related causes of cancer. The study estimated that around 7.6 lakh cancer cases worldwide in 2024 were linked to H. pylori, accounting for nearly 4 per cent of all cancer cases globally.

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Other Infections Also Linked To Cancer

Epstein-Barr Virus

Around 22,000 cancer cases in India were associated with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), according to the study. EBV has been linked to several types of cancer, although the nature of the association varies depending on the cancer type and other factors.

Hepatitis B And Hepatitis C Viruses

The study estimated that around 10,000 cancer cases in India were linked to hepatitis B virus (HBV), while approximately 5,300 cases were associated with hepatitis C virus (HCV). Both hepatitis B and hepatitis C infections are associated with liver cancer. The relationship between infections and cancer varies depending on the specific infectious agent and type of cancer.

Around 23 Lakh Cancer Cases Worldwide Linked To Infections

Globally, the study estimated that around 2.3 million, or 23 lakh, new cancer cases in 2024 were associated with infections. These cases represented approximately 12 per cent of all new cancer cases worldwide. Researchers assessed 12 infectious agents in the study. Five major infections accounted for a large proportion of infection-associated cancer cases globally.

These included:

H. pylori: Around 7.6 lakh cases

HPV: Around 7.5 lakh cases

Hepatitis B virus: Around 3.6 lakh cases

Epstein-Barr virus: Around 2.6 lakh cases

Hepatitis C virus: Around 1.6 lakh cases

77 Per Cent Of Infection-Related Cancer Cases Found In Low- And Middle-Income Countries

The study also highlighted differences in the burden of infection-related cancers across regions. Around 77 per cent of infection-associated cancer cases globally occurred in low- and middle-income countries. Eastern Asia recorded the highest number of infection-related cancer cases among the regions studied, with approximately 9.9 lakh cases. This accounted for nearly 42 per cent of all infection-associated cancer cases worldwide. The findings highlight the importance of preventing, detecting and treating infections that are scientifically linked to cancer. Vaccination, appropriate screening and timely medical care can play an important role in reducing the risk of some infection-associated cancers.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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