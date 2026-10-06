How Dangerous Is Pneumonia Plague? Russia Lab Incident Revives Fears Over Deadly Disease

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A suspected infection following an incident at a highly secured anti-plague research facility in Russia's Siberian region has triggered concern among scientists and health authorities. A 28-year-old female scientist working at the laboratory reportedly died after suspected exposure to live plague bacteria, while 197 people have been placed in isolation as a precaution.

What Happened At The Russian Anti-Plague Laboratory?

The incident reportedly took place at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute in Shelekhov, near Russia's Siberian region.

The 28-year-old scientist, Darya Shipilova, had returned from a field trip and was working with samples inside the laboratory when a test tube containing live plague bacteria reportedly broke in her hand.

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Her health deteriorated rapidly in the days that followed. Despite efforts to treat her condition, she died on 2 October 2026.

The incident has prompted Russian authorities to take immediate precautionary measures, including isolating people who may have been exposed.

Is Plague More Dangerous Than Coronavirus?

The incident has also renewed an important question: just how dangerous is plague compared with other infectious diseases?

The scientific name of the plague-causing bacterium is Yersinia pestis. It was identified in Hong Kong in 1894 by Swiss-French scientist Alexandre Yersin, after whom the genus Yersinia was named. The word pestis comes from Latin and refers to plague or an epidemic.

In the Russian laboratory incident, concerns have centred on pneumonic plague, considered the most dangerous form of the disease.

Unlike bubonic plague, which is commonly associated with transmission through infected fleas and rodents, pneumonic plague directly affects the lungs. It can spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets released while coughing or sneezing.

Without timely treatment, the infection can severely damage the lungs and may lead to death within 24 to 48 hours.

Plague Has Caused Millions Of Deaths Throughout History

Plague has left a devastating mark on human history. It is estimated to have caused around 90 million deaths, while some reports place the figure closer to 200 million.

The disease has struck in several major waves over centuries. Around 541 CE, the Justinian Plague emerged in the Eastern Roman Empire before spreading across the Mediterranean region. Ancient DNA studies have linked the disease to Yersinia pestis. Repeated waves killed large numbers of people and weakened the empire.

Another major pandemic began in 1346 and continued through 1353, spreading across Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East. An estimated 30 to 60 per cent of Europe's population died, with total deaths reaching several crores. The bubonic form was the main form associated with this pandemic, although pneumonic plague also existed.

Plague outbreaks continued to occur in Europe and elsewhere for centuries. A third major pandemic began in China's Yunnan region in 1855 before reaching Hong Kong, India, the United States and other areas. Millions of people died in India and China.

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Russia Puts Five Hospitals On High Alert

Following the scientist's death, Russian authorities moved quickly to contain any potential risk.

Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev convened a high-level emergency meeting with health officials. Five major hospitals in the region were placed under quarantine and heightened security measures.

As many as 197 colleagues and workers who had direct contact with the deceased have been placed under strict medical observation.

There is, however, some relief amid the concern. So far, none of those under observation has reportedly shown symptoms, while initial tests have returned negative results.

Authorities have also made mask-wearing mandatory in areas surrounding the laboratory as a precaution against any possible spread.

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