High Fever In Children: Why Can BP Drop? Know The Warning Signs Parents Shouldn’t Ignore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High fevers, dehydration cause low blood pressure in children.

Watch for lethargy, cold limbs, pale skin, dizziness symptoms.

Hydrate child with ORS, reduce fever, and elevate legs.

Seek immediate medical help for serious, worsening conditions.

It's common for children to develop fevers during changing weather. However, sometimes high fevers can also be accompanied by a drop in their blood pressure (BP), which becomes a cause for concern for parents. High fevers often cause the body to lose a lot of water through sweat, leading to dehydration. This dehydration is considered the most common cause of low blood pressure in children. Furthermore, if the fever is caused by a serious infection, it can also lead to low blood pressure. Many people are at a loss for what to do. Let's explore the full implications.

By What Symptoms Can You Identify That BP Is Falling?

There are specific symptoms of low blood pressure in children that parents need to recognize. If a child becomes lethargic, frequently falls asleep, or is unable to respond properly, this could be a sign of low blood pressure. Additionally, symptoms include cold hands and feet, pale skin, rapid or irregular breathing, and dizziness.

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In some cases, the child may also experience vomiting or diarrhea, which further worsens dehydration and reduces urination. If the child feels extremely weak or suddenly becomes quiet and lethargic after crying, this should not be taken lightly, as it could be a sign of a serious condition. ALSO READ | Pet First | Kitten Weaning Guide: When And How To Start Solid Food

Do This Important Work Immediately For Rescue

If your child's blood pressure begins to drop along with a fever, stay calm and take appropriate action instead of panicking. Lay the child down and elevate their legs slightly, which improves blood flow to the brain. Also, offer the child ORS solution, water, coconut water, or a salt-sugar solution at regular intervals to replenish dehydration.

To reduce fever, place a cloth dampened with lukewarm or normal water on the child's forehead and body, but avoid using very cold water. Free the child from tight clothing and keep them in an open, well-ventilated area. Furthermore, most importantly, if the child becomes lethargic, faints, has cold hands and feet, or rapid breathing, take them to a doctor immediately.

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