High fevers often cause dehydration due to significant water loss through sweat. Additionally, if the fever is caused by a serious infection, it can also lead to low blood pressure.
High Fever In Children: Why Can BP Drop? Know The Warning Signs Parents Shouldn’t Ignore
High fever in children can sometimes lead to low blood pressure, especially with dehydration or a serious infection. Parents should watch for warning signs.
- High fevers, dehydration cause low blood pressure in children.
- Watch for lethargy, cold limbs, pale skin, dizziness symptoms.
- Hydrate child with ORS, reduce fever, and elevate legs.
- Seek immediate medical help for serious, worsening conditions.
It's common for children to develop fevers during changing weather. However, sometimes high fevers can also be accompanied by a drop in their blood pressure (BP), which becomes a cause for concern for parents. High fevers often cause the body to lose a lot of water through sweat, leading to dehydration. This dehydration is considered the most common cause of low blood pressure in children. Furthermore, if the fever is caused by a serious infection, it can also lead to low blood pressure. Many people are at a loss for what to do. Let's explore the full implications.
By What Symptoms Can You Identify That BP Is Falling?
There are specific symptoms of low blood pressure in children that parents need to recognize. If a child becomes lethargic, frequently falls asleep, or is unable to respond properly, this could be a sign of low blood pressure. Additionally, symptoms include cold hands and feet, pale skin, rapid or irregular breathing, and dizziness.
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Do This Important Work Immediately For Rescue
If your child's blood pressure begins to drop along with a fever, stay calm and take appropriate action instead of panicking. Lay the child down and elevate their legs slightly, which improves blood flow to the brain. Also, offer the child ORS solution, water, coconut water, or a salt-sugar solution at regular intervals to replenish dehydration.
To reduce fever, place a cloth dampened with lukewarm or normal water on the child's forehead and body, but avoid using very cold water. Free the child from tight clothing and keep them in an open, well-ventilated area. Furthermore, most importantly, if the child becomes lethargic, faints, has cold hands and feet, or rapid breathing, take them to a doctor immediately.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why might a child's blood pressure drop when they have a high fever?
What are the signs of low blood pressure in children?
Symptoms include lethargy, frequent sleepiness, unresponsiveness, cold hands and feet, pale skin, dizziness, and rapid breathing. Vomiting or diarrhea can also accompany these signs.
What immediate steps should be taken if a child's blood pressure drops with a fever?
Lay the child down and elevate their legs slightly to improve blood flow to the brain. Offer fluids like ORS solution, water, or a salt-sugar solution to combat dehydration.