Ayurveda, the ancient system of healing, continues to find relevance in tackling modern-day lifestyle diseases, liver ailments being one of the most prominent. The Ministry of AYUSH officially recognises Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy as holistic medical systems. Among these, Ayurveda plays a central role in supporting liver health through a blend of herbs, dietary recommendations, and lifestyle practices.

According to Ayurvedic principles, the liver is governed by the Pitta dosha, which regulates metabolism and detoxification. An imbalance in this dosha, often caused by poor diet, alcohol, and stress, is believed to trigger liver disorders such as fatty liver or cirrhosis. To restore balance, Ayurveda recommends a combination of detoxifying herbs and wellness routines designed to rejuvenate the liver’s natural function.

Key Herbs That Power Liver Recovery

Ayurveda’s herbal pharmacopoeia offers a diverse range of natural remedies for supporting liver detoxification and regeneration.

Among them, Bhumyamalaki (Phyllanthus niruri) is prized for its hepatoprotective and antiviral properties, while Kutki (Picrorhiza kurroa) aids bile secretion and cell regeneration. Kalmegh (Andrographis paniculata) is another key herb, valued for its liver-cleansing effects and its role in treating hepatitis and fatty liver.

Other vital ingredients include Punarnava (Boerhavia diffusa), known for its anti-inflammatory and anti-ascites properties; Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia), an immunity booster that aids in toxin removal; and Turmeric (Curcuma longa), whose curcumin compound protects liver cells from oxidative stress.

Patanjali’s Wellness Model And Patient Claims

Patanjali has claimed that its wellness programme has provided relief to patients suffering from critical liver conditions such as fatty liver and cirrhosis. The organisation stated that several individuals, after years of failed treatment elsewhere, found improvement through a combination of Ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy at its centres.

Highlighting a case from West Bengal, Patanjali shared that a woman named Nisha Singh, who had been battling liver cirrhosis for over 15 years, reported full recovery after a 10-day treatment.

In another instance, the company said, “Dnyaneshwar Vitthalrao Patil from Maharashtra came to Patanjali for the second time for liver cirrhosis treatment. He said that with the prescribed treatment — Ayurvedic medicines, pranayama, and herbal decoctions — his viral load, which was over 1.2 million, has now become completely normal.”

Similarly, “Pawan Kumar Gulati from Ludhiana, Punjab, was advised by doctors to prepare for a liver transplant. But after examinations at Patanjali, doctors informed him that he did not have liver cirrhosis and that his digestive system was perfectly fine,” the company claimed.

The Ayurvedic Route To Detoxification

Patanjali’s liver care model integrates yoga postures such as Bhujangasana, Markatasana, Shavasana, Vakrasana, Gomukhasana, and Mandukasana, along with breathing techniques like Kapalbhati and Anulom Vilom.

Patients are also advised a plant-based diet consisting of fruits, boiled meals, and detox foods. Therapies such as mud packs, hot and cold fomentation, abdominal wraps, and sunbathing are also part of the regimen.

Always Consult Professionals First

While these claims continue to generate curiosity and optimism, experts advise that patients should consult qualified Ayurvedic or medical professionals before undertaking any new therapy, especially in chronic liver cases.

As interest in alternative and integrative healing grows, Ayurveda’s centuries-old wisdom on liver health appears to be regaining its place in the modern wellness narrative.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

