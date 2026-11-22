Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gujarat vaccinated 7.75 lakh girls, highest HPV coverage nationally.

State achieved 100% target in May, first in India.

Received more doses, relaunched drive covering 1.47 lakh.

Initiative aims to prevent cervical cancer, crediting healthcare workers.

Gujarat has vaccinated approximately 7.75 lakh girls aged 14 against human papillomavirus (HPV), recording the highest coverage among Indian states. Health Minister Praful Pansheriya announced the achievement on Saturday, crediting healthcare workers across the state for their contribution to the vaccination campaign aimed at preventing cervical cancer.

The state had reached 100 per cent of its vaccination target in May, becoming the first in the country to achieve the milestone. With the national campaign now extended until December 31, Gujarat has continued to strengthen its efforts to protect adolescent girls against HPV.

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Gujarat Leads India's HPV Vaccination Drive With 7.75 Lakh Girls Covered

According to Pansheriya, India has administered more than one crore doses of the HPV vaccine so far, with Gujarat maintaining the highest coverage among states. Union Health Minister J P Nadda and the Union Health Ministry's official X account also congratulated the state for its performance.

Following its progress, Gujarat received an additional 2.72 lakh vaccine doses from the Centre on September 7. The state subsequently relaunched its vaccination drive from September 17 to 26 as part of 'Seva Parv', organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Sharing details of the campaign, Pansheriya said, "More than 71,000 girls were vaccinated in Gujarat on September 17 alone, while over 1.47 lakh adolescent girls received the vaccine during the 10-day campaign. With these efforts, approximately 7.75 lakh girls in the 14-year age group have been covered so far," he noted.

The minister said the initiative focuses on protecting girls from cervical cancer through HPV vaccination. He acknowledged the contribution of doctors, nursing staff, ASHA workers and other healthcare personnel working at field, district and state levels.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's leadership for supporting the state's vaccination efforts.

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Surat Organises Organ Donation Pledge During Tulsi Vivah Mahotsav

In a separate initiative in Surat, more than 10,000 people pledged to donate their organs during a 'Tulsi Vivah Mahotsav' at Narmadeshwar Mahadev Temple in Sarthana Jakatnaka.

Pansheriya administered the pledge to guests, devotees and members of the wedding procession attending the ceremony, which marked the marriage of Lord Shaligram and Goddess Tulsi.

Those present committed to donating their organs to help save lives and give people in need another chance at life.

(With inputs from IANS)

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