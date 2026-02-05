Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The suicide of three teenage sisters in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has sent shockwaves across the country, once again raising urgent questions about teenagers’ exposure to the vast and largely unregulated world of the internet.

The victims, Nishika, 16, Prachi, 14, and Pakhi, 12, jumped from the ninth floor of their residential building in the early hours of Wednesday, reportedly after their father objected to their excessive use of mobile phones. Media reports have suggested the girls were addicted to online games and deeply influenced by Korean pop culture. As police continue their investigation, the incident has reignited a wider debate on minors’ screen time and the role of parental supervision in the digital age.

Moderation Is the Key, Say Experts

Mental health professionals stress that adolescence is a particularly vulnerable phase, making consistent parental attention and supervision of digital habits critical. Dr Rahul Chandhok, Senior Consultant and Head of Psychiatry at Artemis Group of Hospitals, pointed to reports that the Ghaziabad sisters had not attended school since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“When children lack routine engagements, falling into the trap of online and mobile games becomes much easier,” Chandhok told ABP Live, adding that in such circumstances, digital platforms often become an emotional outlet.

Echoing the emphasis on balance, Dr Pramit Rastogi, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist and Medical Director at the STEPS Center for Mental Health in Gurugram, said moderation allows children to remain connected with their social circle. He explained that while ages 6 to 12 focus on building competence, the years between 13 and 18 are crucial for identity formation, a stage that demands interaction and emotional engagement.

“If identity formation doesn’t happen properly, it makes a teen vulnerable,” Rastogi said. Referring to online gaming addiction, he noted the appeal of experiences that feel “automatic,” requiring little effort but offering instant gratification.

Why Teens Fall Into Online Game Traps

Referring to reports that the three sisters remained socially withdrawn, Rastogi said isolation often deepens a teenager’s detachment from life beyond screens. “The more aloof a teen is from society, the more disconnected they become from the things that add colour to life,” he said.

Chandhok shared a similar view, noting that children who feel lonely, disconnected from peers, or deprived of parental attention are more susceptible. “When a child feels that things are beyond hope, they tend to turn to such escapes,” he told ABP Live.

What Parents Can Do

Addressing possible solutions, Chandhok underlined the need for parents to devote time to their children rather than substituting attention with mobile phones. “Today, when a child seeks attention, parents often hand over a phone. At the moment, they want their parents, but what they receive is a screen,” he said, warning that children may begin to emotionally replace parental presence with devices.

Rastogi reassured parents that children who attend school, maintain friendships, sit for exams and engage in routine activities are generally on stable ground. However, he said parenting styles may need to shift with circumstances, from firm to permissive, while cautioning against being “uninvolved.”

He added that preventive steps, including temporarily confiscating a phone if usage becomes excessive, are not inherently wrong. “Parents do have the right to step in if something is clearly amiss,” he said, while warning against abrupt transitions from neglect to extreme strictness. If a phone begins to dominate a child’s life, professional help may be necessary, he added.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)

