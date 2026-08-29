FSSAI Proposes Red Labels On Packaged Foods For High Sugar, Salt And Fat After SC Rap

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSSAI proposes red warnings after court's strong reprimand.

Warnings to highlight high fat, sugar, or salt levels.

Two-phase implementation targets multiple excess ingredients first.

Exemptions apply to natural products; court decision pending.

A major step may soon be taken regarding the health impact of packaged foods. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding this matter. FSSAI has proposed affixing a red hexagonal warning mark to packaged food products. This label will be applied to foods that exceed the sugar, saturated fat, or salt standards.

What Is The Matter?

The case in which this affidavit has been filed concerns FOPL (Front of Packet Warning Labels). Simply put, it refers to warnings about high fat (saturated fat), sugar, or salt content on food packages. In February of this year, the court directed action to ensure clear warnings on the front of packages. The court believed that seeing such a marking would help people choose the right and healthy product when purchasing.

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The Court's Strict Approach

In a hearing held on August 13th, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K. Vinod Chandran strongly reprimanded the FSSAI for the delay in implementing warning labels nationwide. The court stated that the FSSAI, under pressure from large companies and corporate houses, was compromising the health of the nation's citizens and children.

FSSAI Proposal

Following the court's strictures, FSSAI has now filed a six-page affidavit stating that a health warning mark will be placed on packaged food packages. This will be clearly visible so that consumers and children can easily understand it.

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The affidavit states:-

A red 6-angle mark will be visible on the front of the packet.

Depending on the ingredients in the product, it may be labeled "high fat", "high sugar" or "high salt".

The standards set by the National Institute of Nutrition of the Indian Council for Medical Research in 2024 will be used as the basis for determining the levels of harmful fats, sodium or sugar.

This warning will be printed in a font one point larger than the nutrition table printed on the back of the packet so that it immediately attracts the attention of the consumer.

The Process Will Be Implemented In 2 Phases

To allow the food industry to improve the formula of their products and to provide immediate information to consumers, FSSAI has planned two phases -

Phase 1: Mandatory labeling of foods high in two or more of fat, sugar, and salt. This will include sweetened beverages.

Second phase – The rule will be extended to all products in which even one of the ingredients is found in excess of the limit.

Natural Products Will Be Exempted

Products that are naturally high in fat, salt, or sugar, or are made with a single ingredient, will be exempt from this rule. These include ghee, edible oil, salt, sugar, jaggery, and honey.

The Court Will Decide

Previously, FSSAI had proposed simply listing the daily intake of fat, sugar, and sodium on the packaging instead of printing health warnings. The court expressed strong displeasure over this. The court questioned whether ordinary consumers or children would be able to understand and make informed decisions. Following the court's strictness, FSSAI has now submitted a new proposal. The next hearing in the case is expected on September 10th. The court's order will determine whether this proposal will be implemented or whether further changes will be made.

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