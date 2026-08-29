FSSAI proposes a red hexagonal warning mark on packaged foods. This label will indicate if the product exceeds standards for sugar, saturated fat, or salt.
FSSAI Proposes Red Labels On Packaged Foods For High Sugar, Salt And Fat After SC Rap
FSSAI has proposed red hexagonal warning labels on packaged foods high in sugar, saturated fat or salt. The move follows Supreme Court scrutiny over front-of-pack warnings.
- FSSAI proposes red warnings after court's strong reprimand.
- Warnings to highlight high fat, sugar, or salt levels.
- Two-phase implementation targets multiple excess ingredients first.
- Exemptions apply to natural products; court decision pending.
A major step may soon be taken regarding the health impact of packaged foods. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding this matter. FSSAI has proposed affixing a red hexagonal warning mark to packaged food products. This label will be applied to foods that exceed the sugar, saturated fat, or salt standards.
What Is The Matter?
The Court's Strict Approach
In a hearing held on August 13th, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice K. Vinod Chandran strongly reprimanded the FSSAI for the delay in implementing warning labels nationwide. The court stated that the FSSAI, under pressure from large companies and corporate houses, was compromising the health of the nation's citizens and children.
FSSAI Proposal
Following the court's strictures, FSSAI has now filed a six-page affidavit stating that a health warning mark will be placed on packaged food packages. This will be clearly visible so that consumers and children can easily understand it.
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The affidavit states:-
- A red 6-angle mark will be visible on the front of the packet.
- Depending on the ingredients in the product, it may be labeled "high fat", "high sugar" or "high salt".
- The standards set by the National Institute of Nutrition of the Indian Council for Medical Research in 2024 will be used as the basis for determining the levels of harmful fats, sodium or sugar.
- This warning will be printed in a font one point larger than the nutrition table printed on the back of the packet so that it immediately attracts the attention of the consumer.
The Process Will Be Implemented In 2 Phases
To allow the food industry to improve the formula of their products and to provide immediate information to consumers, FSSAI has planned two phases -
- Phase 1: Mandatory labeling of foods high in two or more of fat, sugar, and salt. This will include sweetened beverages.
- Second phase – The rule will be extended to all products in which even one of the ingredients is found in excess of the limit.
Natural Products Will Be Exempted
Products that are naturally high in fat, salt, or sugar, or are made with a single ingredient, will be exempt from this rule. These include ghee, edible oil, salt, sugar, jaggery, and honey.
The Court Will Decide
Previously, FSSAI had proposed simply listing the daily intake of fat, sugar, and sodium on the packaging instead of printing health warnings. The court expressed strong displeasure over this. The court questioned whether ordinary consumers or children would be able to understand and make informed decisions. Following the court's strictness, FSSAI has now submitted a new proposal. The next hearing in the case is expected on September 10th. The court's order will determine whether this proposal will be implemented or whether further changes will be made.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new health warning is FSSAI proposing for packaged foods?
Why is FSSAI proposing these front-of-pack warning labels?
FSSAI is acting on directions from the Supreme Court, which wants clear warnings on food packages. This aims to help consumers, including children, choose healthier products.
How will consumers identify products high in unhealthy ingredients?
A red 6-angle mark will be visible on the front of the packet. It will also specify if the product is 'high fat,' 'high sugar,' or 'high salt,' using a larger font.
Which types of products will be exempt from the new warning labels?
Products naturally high in fat, salt, or sugar, or those made with a single ingredient, will be exempt. Examples include ghee, edible oil, salt, sugar, jaggery, and honey.
How will the new warning labels be implemented?
The implementation will occur in two phases. Phase one targets foods high in two or more of fat, sugar, or salt. Phase two extends the rule to all products exceeding limits for even one ingredient.