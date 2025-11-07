Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Smog To Self-Care: Ayurvedic And Nutritional Ways To Build Lung Resilience In North India

As North India battles post-Diwali smog, experts share Ayurvedic herbs, home remedies, and nutrition tips to strengthen lungs and improve respiratory health.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 10:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

{By: Dr. Punit J Sembhi}

In North India, we often feel like “the cold is coming” or “the fog is setting in.” But in reality, what we see after Diwali is smog, not fog. This thick layer of polluted air affects almost the entire northern region of India.

It occurs mainly due to crop residue burning, and is worsened by meteorological conditions like low wind pressure and temperature inversion. Added to that, chemical emissions from vehicles, factories, and firecrackers create a dense, toxic blanket that affects everyone’s respiratory health.

So, how can we protect our lungs and build resilience during this season?

Let’s turn to the wisdom of Ayurveda, which offers natural ways to strengthen and cleanse our respiratory system.

Ayurvedic Herbs For Lung Support

  • Tulsi (Holy Basil): Tulsi helps reduce Kapha, boost immunity, and has strong anti-inflammatory properties that protect the lungs.
  • Vasa (Malabar Nut): Vasa is highly effective in managing asthma and chronic cough, helping to clear the airways and improve breathing.
  • Pippali (Long Pepper): Pippali helps detoxify pollutants and eliminate toxins from the lungs, promoting clearer airways and better respiratory health.
  • Mulethi (Licorice Root): Mulethi acts as a natural expectorant, helping to loosen and expel mucus while soothing the throat and respiratory tract.

Together, these herbs form a powerful combination to support healthy lungs and build natural respiratory resilience, especially during the smog-filled winter months.

Home Remedies For Mucus Relief

  • Herbal Decoction (Kaadha): Boil ginger, tulsi, and black pepper to make a decoction. It helps clear the respiratory passages and reduce congestion.
  • Turmeric Milk: Drink warm milk with turmeric to reduce inflammation and support lung healing.
  • Honey: Mix honey with black pepper. This acts as a natural expectorant, helping to expel mucus from the chest.
  • Steam Inhalation: Add carom seeds (ajwain) to hot water and inhale the steam. It opens airways and loosens mucus.
  • Neti Kriya (Nasal Cleansing): Practice Neti Kriya to flush out accumulated mucus and improve breathing comfort.

Diet And Lifestyle Changes

  • Diet: Eat warm, light, and easily digestible food. Avoid cold, oily, or heavy meals, as they increase mucus formation.
  • Hydration: Drink warm water and herbal teas throughout the day to keep your lungs and throat clear.
  • Pranayam: Practice Anulom Vilom and Kapalabhati to strengthen the lungs and improve oxygen flow.
  • Chest Massage: Do a gentle chest massage with warm mustard oil to loosen congestion and ease breathing.

The author, Dr. Punit J Sembhi, is a Nutritionist at Fast&Up India.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

