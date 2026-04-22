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HomeHealthEver Wondered How Paracetamol Or Ibuprofen Relieve Pain? Here’s What Happens To Your Body

Ever Wondered How Paracetamol Or Ibuprofen Relieve Pain? Here’s What Happens To Your Body

Painkillers work by blocking pain-causing chemicals in the body. Know how they reduce pain, act quickly, and when to use them safely.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Painkillers reduce pain by blocking chemical production.
  • Medicines quickly absorb, reaching bloodstream and brain.
  • Types include analgesics, NSAIDs, and opioids.
  • Use painkillers cautiously to avoid side effects.

When there is pain in the body, people often turn to painkillers. The interesting part is that within after a short period of consuming these medicines, the pain starts to reduce. But how does this happen?

Pain is actually a signal from the body that something is wrong, maybe an injury, infection, or inflammation. When pain occurs, the body produces a chemical called prostaglandins, which send signals through the nerves to the brain, telling it where the pain is coming from.

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How Do Painkillers Work?

Most common painkillers help by reducing the production of these pain-causing chemicals. They block the process through which prostaglandins are made. When fewer of these chemicals are produced, fewer pain signals reach the nerves. As a result, we feel relief from pain.

Why Do They Act So Quickly?

These medicines are quickly absorbed in the stomach and enter the bloodstream. Through the blood, they spread across the body and start acting on the brain and the affected area. In most cases, painkillers begin to show effects within 20 to 30 minutes.

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Types Of Painkillers

Painkillers come in different types, and each works differently:

  • Analgesics - These reduce pain and fever, but they do not work much on swelling.
  • NSAIDs - Such medicines help with both pain and inflammation.
  • Opioids - These are strong painkillers used when pain is severe and cannot be controlled. They act directly on the brain but should only be taken under a doctor’s advice, as misuse can be harmful.

Important Precautions

Painkillers should always be used carefully and only when needed. Overuse can cause side effects such as stomach irritation or ulcers, and may affect the liver, kidneys, or blood pressure.

It is important to follow the correct dose, avoid taking them on an empty stomach, and consult a doctor if the pain continues for a long time. Extra care should be taken when giving these medicines to children or elderly people.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 05:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Health Painkillers Painkiller Usage Pain Relieve
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