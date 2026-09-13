Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New study finds oral clobazam prevents long seizures effectively.

Researchers compared oral clobazam and nasal midazolam effectiveness.

Both drugs effectively stopped prolonged focal seizures rapidly.

Oral clobazam offers a practical alternative for epilepsy patients.

A new study offers hope for epilepsy patients. Researchers from AIIMS New Delhi and the GB Pant Institute have found that oral clobazam may be as effective as nasal midazolam in preventing long-lasting seizures. In the study, both drugs were effective in stopping long focal seizures within about a minute. Researchers looked at the patients' seizure symptoms along with EEG measurements of brain electrical activity.

Why Is This Research Important?

An epileptic seizure often resolves on its own after a short period of time, but if the seizure persists and becomes prolonged, the situation can become serious. In such cases, doctors may use rescue medication. This study focused on focal seizures lasting more than two minutes. The researchers aimed to determine the difference between oral clobazam and nasal midazolam in preventing such prolonged seizures.

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Study Done On 95 Patients

This research was conducted at the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit at AIIMS Delhi. Patients with drug-resistant epilepsy were included. A total of 165 patients were examined, of whom 95 were included in the study.

Patients Were Divided Into Two Groups

Nasal midazolam was administered to 47 patients.

48 patients were given oral clobazam.

A total of 570 seizures were recorded during the study, including 52 that lasted more than two minutes and required rescue medication.

A Long-Lasting Seizure Stopped In About A Minute

The most important finding of the study was that both drugs were effective in stopping prolonged focal seizures within about a minute. The researchers not only observed the patients' physical symptoms of the seizure but also monitored the electrical activity of the brain using EEG. Simply put, this study cannot conclude that either midazolam or clobazam is clearly superior to the other.

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What Is The Problem With Giving Midazolam In The Nose?

The midazolam used in the study was administered nasally. According to Dr. Manjari Tripathi, it may require multiple puffs in children, while adults may also require multiple puffs. There's a risk of leakage during administration. She added that nasal medication isn't readily available everywhere, and its cost can also be a challenge.

How Is Orally Soluble Clobazam Different?

The form of clobazam examined in this study doesn't require swallowing like a regular pill. It dissolves in the mouth, making it easier to administer to patients who have difficulty swallowing during a seizure. According to Dr. Manjari Tripathi, if a patient experiences warning signs before a seizure, such a rescue medication can be used, as directed by a doctor, to prevent the seizure from becoming prolonged. However, rescue medication should be used only as directed by a doctor and in accordance with the prescribed dosage.

Both Drugs Are Effective, But Which One Should You Choose?

The message from this research isn't that every patient will now be prescribed clobazam instead of midazolam. The study compared the two drugs, and they showed similar effectiveness in preventing prolonged seizures. According to the researchers, this study is important in considering clobazam as a potential alternative to midazolam, especially in cases where nasal medication is unavailable or its use is impractical.



[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]



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