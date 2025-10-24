An Emergency and Critical Care Hospital has been launched at Patanjali Yogpeeth, where modern medicine will be integrated with Ayurveda and yoga. Swami Ramdev described it as a new chapter in medical science.

The Patanjali Emergency and Critical Care Hospital was inaugurated with rituals including yajna, agnihotra, and chanting of Vedic mantras. On the occasion, Swami Ramdev said, “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the rituals of medical science. This initiative by Patanjali is a democratic healthcare system that ensures justice for patients.”

He announced that while the hospital in Haridwar is only the beginning, a much larger version — bigger than AIIMS, Apollo, or Medanta — would soon be established in Delhi-NCR. “The special feature of this facility is that it will not be a corporate hospital, but a cooperative one — not for business, but for service to patients. Our aim is to provide healing through an integrated medicine system,” he added.

Swami Ramdev further said, “At Patanjali, we have long believed that where it is absolutely necessary, modern medical science should be adopted. This will present a new perspective to the world — we will use this discipline only in emergencies. We have a confluence of three dedicated medical streams: Ayurvedic physicians proficient in traditional knowledge, doctors skilled in modern medical science, and practitioners of naturopathy. Along with this, advanced diagnostic equipment and paramedical staff will be available for support.”

Facilities Offered

Swami Ramdev said, “Except for cancer surgeries, all other surgeries will be available here. We also plan to make cancer surgery accessible in the future. The hospital will provide complex procedures for the brain, heart, and spine. Patients will also have access to MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, and pathological tests.”

He added, “We have followed the top global healthcare parameters. Hundreds of surgeries and critical care procedures will be performed here daily. At Patanjali, surgeries will be conducted only when absolutely necessary, saving patients from the heavy costs of arbitrary hospital packages.”

‘Healing Patients Is Our Only Target’: Acharya Balkrishna

Acharya Balkrishna said, “Only 20% of treatment requires modern medical science. If we integrate the remaining 80% of traditional medicine, we can successfully reorganise the global healthcare system within four to five years. For critical care, we must accept modern medical science, while for diseases considered incurable, we must embrace yoga and Ayurveda as solutions.

“The Charaka and Sushruta Samhitas state that a physician’s pledge is not to any particular system of medicine, but to the healing of the patient. Today, medical knowledge is divided among different paths, but the goal was never division — it was recovery. The true purpose of a physician was not to seek power or heaven, but the ability to ease the suffering and pain of the sick. How many doctors today still embody that spirit is a question worth pondering,” he remarked.

Acharya Balkrishna added, “In large hospitals, doctors are given targets. Here, we told our doctors from day one — you have no targets except one: to heal patients. Our mission is to make this project an ideal model of service and establish an example of integrated medical systems across the world. There are many challenges, but we must overcome them.”

He further said, “Some people ask why Patanjali is taking up this initiative. It is because, along with the hospital, we have a world-class research centre. We have established yoga and Ayurveda as evidence-based medicine. We have extensive clinical data, evidence, biosafety level-2 certification, and facilities for in vivo animal testing and in vitro laboratory research. Patanjali is also conducting research in nuclear medicine and personalised medicine — capabilities unmatched by any other hospital. Our long-cherished dream is becoming a reality. In the coming days, Swami Ramdev and Patanjali will symbolise the integrated medicine system.”

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator