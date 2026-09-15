No, a healthy diet requires balance, variety, and consistency, not just a single nutrient. Our meals also need fiber, healthy fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. The goal should be nourishment, not just 'protein points'.
Doc Talk | Protein Craze In India: Why More Protein Doesn't Always Mean A Healthier Diet
India’s protein craze has made high-protein products increasingly popular, but more protein does not always mean better health. A balanced diet must include carbohydrates, fibre, healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.
- India's protein craze needs balanced dietary discussion.
- Healthy diet requires variety, balance, not just protein.
- High-protein products may contain hidden sugars; check labels.
- Prioritize diverse nutrients for truly balanced, nourishing meals.
Protein isn't just for the gym. The term “protein” has saturated every marketing craze, from protein bars to cereals and even protein cookies and chips, along with desserts that will delight the sweetest of palates. Protein plays an important role in muscle health, muscle recovery, and overall health, but that being said, the ‘protein craze’ in India should have a more balanced discussion. The amount of protein doesn't always equate to a healthier diet.
People focus on their eating regimen, with protein becoming overwhelming. A healthy diet is not a diet of any single nutrient; it's a diet of balance, variety, and consistency. While protein is integral to a meal, people should not focus solely on the number of protein points they are getting. Our meals also require fibre, healthy fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. The idea should be to get nourishment rather than a 'protein point'.”
Protein Quality Matters
As products fortified with protein become more popular, not all of them are healthy. Some packaged foods marketed as “high protein” may also contain added sugars, excess sodium, or considerable amounts of fat. Therefore, it is more important to read the full nutrition label rather than taking the claim at face value. For the majority, protein can be integrated easily into their typical diets, like dal, beans, chickpeas, paneer, curd, milk, eggs, fish, chicken, soy and nuts (according to their dietary choices).
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Don’t Let Protein Replace Everything Else
Protein should not be substituted for other foods. But, more recently, carbohydrates have been unnecessarily demonised, a possibility that accompanies a rush to increased protein levels. However, whole grains, fruits and vegetables are a source of carbohydrates, fibre and other nutrients. Normal bodily functions depend on the presence of healthy fats, too.
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Don't add a protein shake to meals like breakfast; make a protein meal instead, or use a protein bar or other protein-enhanced snack. Some foods, like a protein source, vegetables, a good carb option, and healthy fats on a plate, may prove more beneficial than a meal picked based on protein alone. We need protein in our diet, NOT our diet alone. Before purchasing a product because ‘high protein' is listed on the label, consider if the product can contribute to the overall food pattern.
Balance Over Protein
The conversation about protein in India is a very important one; the next step needs to be beyond Protein everything. The emphasis should be on the balance of nutrition, making healthier food choices, and on developing sustainable eating patterns instead of using one nutritional component as a health quick fix.
[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is focusing solely on protein enough for a healthy diet?
Are all packaged foods marketed as “high protein” healthy?
Not necessarily. Some packaged foods marketed as “high protein” may also contain added sugars, excess sodium, or considerable amounts of fat. It's important to read the full nutrition label rather than taking the claim at face value.
Should protein replace other essential nutrients like carbohydrates and fats?
No, protein should not be substituted for other foods. Whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are vital sources of carbohydrates, fiber, and other nutrients. Healthy fats are also necessary for normal bodily functions.
How can protein be integrated into a typical diet effectively?
For most people, protein can be easily integrated through foods like dal, beans, paneer, curd, milk, eggs, fish, chicken, soy, and nuts. It's better to make a protein meal with other food groups than just adding a protein shake or bar.