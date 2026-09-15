Doc Talk | Protein Craze In India: Why More Protein Doesn't Always Mean A Healthier Diet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India's protein craze needs balanced dietary discussion.

Healthy diet requires variety, balance, not just protein.

High-protein products may contain hidden sugars; check labels.

Prioritize diverse nutrients for truly balanced, nourishing meals.

Protein isn't just for the gym. The term “protein” has saturated every marketing craze, from protein bars to cereals and even protein cookies and chips, along with desserts that will delight the sweetest of palates. Protein plays an important role in muscle health, muscle recovery, and overall health, but that being said, the ‘protein craze’ in India should have a more balanced discussion. The amount of protein doesn't always equate to a healthier diet.

People focus on their eating regimen, with protein becoming overwhelming. A healthy diet is not a diet of any single nutrient; it's a diet of balance, variety, and consistency. While protein is integral to a meal, people should not focus solely on the number of protein points they are getting. Our meals also require fibre, healthy fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals. The idea should be to get nourishment rather than a 'protein point'.”

Protein Quality Matters

As products fortified with protein become more popular, not all of them are healthy. Some packaged foods marketed as “high protein” may also contain added sugars, excess sodium, or considerable amounts of fat. Therefore, it is more important to read the full nutrition label rather than taking the claim at face value. For the majority, protein can be integrated easily into their typical diets, like dal, beans, chickpeas, paneer, curd, milk, eggs, fish, chicken, soy and nuts (according to their dietary choices).

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Don’t Let Protein Replace Everything Else

Protein should not be substituted for other foods. But, more recently, carbohydrates have been unnecessarily demonised, a possibility that accompanies a rush to increased protein levels. However, whole grains, fruits and vegetables are a source of carbohydrates, fibre and other nutrients. Normal bodily functions depend on the presence of healthy fats, too.

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Don't add a protein shake to meals like breakfast; make a protein meal instead, or use a protein bar or other protein-enhanced snack. Some foods, like a protein source, vegetables, a good carb option, and healthy fats on a plate, may prove more beneficial than a meal picked based on protein alone. We need protein in our diet, NOT our diet alone. Before purchasing a product because ‘high protein' is listed on the label, consider if the product can contribute to the overall food pattern.

Balance Over Protein

The conversation about protein in India is a very important one; the next step needs to be beyond Protein everything. The emphasis should be on the balance of nutrition, making healthier food choices, and on developing sustainable eating patterns instead of using one nutritional component as a health quick fix.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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