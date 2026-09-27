Doc Talk | Prostate Cancer Is Rising Among Indian Men: Why Ageing And Family History Matter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prostate cancer: Rising incidence linked to India's aging population.

Family history significantly increases risk, requiring early screening conversations.

Delayed diagnosis in smaller towns due to awareness, facility gaps.

Vigilance: know family history, get early PSA, decentralize diagnostics.

Ask most Indian families what they worry about as their fathers and grandfathers grow older, and the list usually includes the heart, the knees, maybe the eyes. The prostate rarely makes the list. Yet it is quietly becoming one of the fastest-rising cancers among older Indian men, and the reasons for this rise say as much about our changing demographics as they do about medicine.

A Disease Of Longer Lives

Prostate cancer is, in many ways, a disease of ageing. It is uncommon in a man's thirties or forties, but the risk climbs steadily after fifty and keeps climbing into a man's seventies and eighties. As India's life expectancy improves and more men live well into old age, more of them are living long enough to develop this cancer in the first place. This is not a coincidence; it is arithmetic. A population that once rarely reached seventy is now routinely crossing eighty, and prostate cancer is one of the costs of that success.

India recorded an estimated 37,948 new prostate cancer cases in 2022, and the number is projected to increase sharply in the coming years. In fact, the real number may be much higher as India still does not have a cancer registry system that comprehensively tracks a population of 1.4 billion, so a significant share of cases likely go undocumented. We need to understand that India is ageing, and the diseases of old age are increasing along with it.

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The Family History Most Men Never Mention

Ask a man about his father's heart condition, and he will usually know the details. Ask about his father's prostate, and the answer is often silence, and not because the information does not exist, but because nobody thought to ask. Prostate cancer runs in families more than most people realise. A man with a father or brother who had the disease carries a meaningfully higher risk, and that risk conversation should start earlier, around 45 rather than 50 in such families. Some of this inherited risk is now known to be linked to specific gene changes, including BRCA2, the same gene associated with breast and ovarian cancer risk in women. Family history, in other words, is not just a heart-disease conversation. It belongs in every discussion about prostate health too.

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The Bigger Gap: Reaching Tier 2 And Tier 3 India

Here is the part of the story that worries oncologists most. Prostate cancer used to be spoken about almost exclusively in the context of large metro hospitals. That is no longer true. A growing share of patients are now arriving from smaller towns and cities -- from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana -- and a disproportionate number of them arrive late, after the cancer has already spread to the bones or spine.

This is not because the disease behaves differently in smaller towns. It is because the pathway to diagnosis is longer and harder there. Awareness campaigns are concentrated in big cities. Urologists and MRI facilities are unevenly distributed, often clustered in state capitals rather than district towns. A man in a Tier 2 or Tier 3 city may need to travel several hours, sometimes to another state entirely, just to get a proper diagnostic work-up. For a working man supporting a family, that journey -- in time, money and lost wages -- is often what stands between an early diagnosis and a late one.

Closing this gap does not require inventing new medicine. Much of what is needed already exists: PSA testing is inexpensive and widely available, and awareness alone can push more men to ask for it before symptoms appear. What is missing is reach -- decentralising diagnostic capacity, training more primary-care doctors to recognise when a PSA conversation is warranted, and building referral pathways so that a man in a smaller town is not discovering his diagnosis only after the cancer has already spread.

What Vigilance Actually Looks Like

For men, vigilance is straightforward: know your family history, start PSA conversations at 45 if there is a family history and 50 if there is not, and don't wait for symptoms, because in prostate cancer, symptoms are often a late sign, not an early one. For the health system, vigilance means something larger because as India ages, that gap is the one we can least afford to ignore.

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