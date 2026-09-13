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English NewsHealthDoc Talk | Post-Festive Detox: Why Crash Diets Aren't The Answer After Overeating

Doc Talk | Post-Festive Detox: Why Crash Diets Aren't The Answer After Overeating

After festive indulgence, crash diets and prolonged fasting are not the answer. Returning to balanced meals, staying hydrated, exercising regularly and restoring sleep can help support overall well-being.

Written By : Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Avoid crash diets and detox fads post-festival indulgence.
  • Re-establish balanced meals with protein, fiber, and hydration.
  • Prioritize regular movement and consistent, healthy sleep patterns.
  • Focus on sustainable routines over quick-fix health solutions.

The festivals are supposed to be a time of celebration, of coming together and of indulgence. Many people, after several days of sweets and snacks and meats that are fried, elaborate meals, and irregular eating habits, want to “cleanse” and make up for excess calories, so they radically restrict their intake or go for the longest time without eating. But crash diets can't help the body regain its health. All it requires is consistent routines and a balance.

Return To Balanced Eating

After indulging in all the festive good food, it's time to break away from the idea of treating yourself for every piece of food or punishing yourself with nothing if you have a cheat day. Treats from a few meals over the course of a month aren't necessarily bad enough to undo all of your healthy efforts, nor will a particular day of too much food undo months of abstinence. Rather than fasting or on very low-calorie diets, resume normal eating habits with good amounts of protein, fibre and essential nutrients.

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Staying hydrated should also be important. Getting plenty of water, lemon water or unsweetened drinks can help rehydrate normally after eating salty and rich foods. Adding foods high in water like fruit and vegetables may also help you stay hydrated.

Be careful not to make the plate too simple, or it will be too small. Ensure vegetables, whole grains, pulses, dairy or other protein, AND seasonal fruit. Foods with high protein levels, like these, help to keep you full, and foods with high fibre help to maintain a healthy digestive system. No carbohydrates and no fat need to be eliminated.

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Focus On Movement And Sleep

Another crucial component to getting on track is movement. Instead of trying to burn off "festival calories" during exercise, get back to regular exercise. Brisk walking, stretching, yoga, or regular exercise can help to restore routine and keep you healthy.

Usually, as people get into the holiday spirit, they tend to neglect sleep. Disturbed sleep and schedules can impact hunger, energy, and food selection. Eating may be as significant as the sleep schedule, so restoring a healthy sleep pattern can be just as crucial.

Avoid The Detox Mentality

Most importantly, be sure to try to avoid a detox mentality that assumes quick fixes, such as juices or long fasts, or even high-calorie deficit days. There is no need to go all out for sustainable health. Nourishment, hydration, movement, sleep, and routine are the best cure for the post-festive feeling.

It is nothing new to indulge in things during the festive period. Following should not be about scolding the body; it should be about balancing out choices and consistency.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What should I do after festive indulgence instead of crash dieting?

Instead of crash diets or fasting, resume normal eating habits with good amounts of protein, fiber, and essential nutrients. Focus on consistency and balance rather than punishing yourself.

Why is hydration important after festive meals?

Staying hydrated with water, lemon water, or unsweetened drinks helps rehydrate after salty and rich foods. Adding fruits and vegetables can also help you stay hydrated.

What kind of foods should I include to return to balanced eating?

Ensure your plate includes vegetables, whole grains, pulses, dairy or other protein sources, and seasonal fruit. Protein helps keep you full, and fiber maintains a healthy digestive system.

Besides diet, what other lifestyle factors are important post-festival?

Regular movement like brisk walking or yoga helps restore routine. Prioritizing healthy sleep is crucial, as disturbed sleep impacts hunger, energy, and food choices.

Why should I avoid a 'detox mentality' after festivals?

Avoid detox fads like juices or long fasts, as they are not sustainable quick fixes. Sustainable health comes from consistent nourishment, hydration, movement, sleep, and routine.

About the author Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj

Dr Pratyaksha Bhardwaj is a dietitian, weight management expert, and former general practitioner specialising in obesity medicine and wellness. A two-time gold medallist and published author, Dr. Bhardwaj has contributed to research and education in obesity treatment and anti-obesity therapies. As the founder of Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre, he focuses on evidence-based weight management, non-surgical body treatments and skin care. His approach combines medical expertise, personalised care and patient education to support healthier lifestyles and improved quality of life.
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Published at : 13 Sep 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fibre Rich Foods Protein Rich Foods Hydration Balanced Diet Post-Festive Detox Crash Diets Healthy Eating After Festivals Festive Overeating Post-festival Health
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