Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vestibular schwannoma: a benign tumor affecting one-sided hearing.

Symptoms: progressive one-sided hearing loss, unclear speech, tinnitus.

MRI confirms diagnosis; treatment involves surgery or radiation options.

Seeking timely medical evaluation leads to better treatment outcomes.

You can hear people talking, but in a crowded restaurant or during a family gathering, the words seem to blur together. Many people assume this is simply a part of growing older. While age-related hearing loss is common, difficulty understanding conversations particularly when it affects one ear, may sometimes be the first sign of a neurological condition called vestibular schwannoma.

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When Hearing Isn't The Real Problem

Vestibular schwannoma, also known as an acoustic neuroma, is a benign tumour that develops on the vestibular branch of the eighth cranial nerve, which carries hearing and balance signals from the inner ear to the brain. Although non-cancerous and typically slow growing, it can significantly affect hearing, balance and quality of life if left undiagnosed.

Symptoms And Risk Factors To Watch Out For

Unlike age-related hearing loss, which usually affects both ears gradually and symmetrically, vestibular schwannoma most often causes progressive hearing loss in one ear. A distinctive feature is that patients may still hear sounds reasonably well but struggle to understand spoken words, especially in noisy environments. Many patients describe it as, "I can hear people speaking, but I can't make out what they are saying." This happens because the tumour compresses the hearing nerve, disrupting the clarity of sound signals reaching the brain rather than the ear's ability to detect sound.

Other symptoms may include persistent ringing in one ear (tinnitus), imbalance or dizziness and, in larger tumours, facial numbness or weakness. Since these tumours usually grow slowly, symptoms often develop over months or even years, making them easy to dismiss as normal ageing or routine hearing loss.

Vestibular schwannoma is most commonly diagnosed in adults around the age of 55, with the incidence increasing in later decades of life. However, it is not exclusively a condition of older adults and can also occur in younger individuals. In some cases, it is associated with a rare inherited condition called Neurofibromatosis Type 2 (NF2), a congenital genetic disorder in which vestibular schwannomas may develop at a younger age and often affect both hearing nerves (bilateral tumours). While it is relatively uncommon, greater awareness and improved access to MRI imaging have enabled earlier diagnosis in many patients.

An important clinical clue is when a hearing test shows only mild hearing loss, but the person's ability to understand speech is disproportionately poor. In such cases, specialists may recommend detailed hearing assessments along with an MRI scan to determine whether the hearing nerve is being affected.

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Treatment And Outlook

Once diagnosed through an MRI scan, vestibular schwannoma can be effectively managed with several treatment options, depending on the size of the tumour, symptoms and overall health of the patient. Smaller tumours, typically measuring less than 2 cm, can be treated with microsurgery or radiation treatment (Gamma Knife radiosurgery, which is available at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC). Tumours measuring between 2.5 and 4 cm usually require microsurgical removal with intraoperative monitoring of the facial nerve to prevent facial weakness in the postoperative period. It is important to know that this is a benign tumour and, once managed properly, there is a permanent cure for this condition.

This World Brain Day, let us remember that not every hearing problem begins in the ear. Persistent hearing difficulty in one ear, ringing in the ear or increasing difficulty following conversations in noisy surroundings should never be ignored. Seeking timely medical evaluation can lead to earlier diagnosis, better treatment options and, in many cases, help preserve hearing, protect neurological function and improve long-term quality of life.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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