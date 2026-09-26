Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dengue cases rapidly increased in Delhi; it depletes platelets.

No specific antiviral treatment; certain foods aid platelet count recovery.

Goat milk, papaya leaf juice, coconut water, and kiwi boost immunity.

These foods are supportive; medical consultation and prescribed treatment essential.

Dengue cases are rapidly increasing in Delhi. In September alone, 432 cases were detected in Delhi. Dengue is a highly dangerous fever, primarily spread by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito. This condition causes a depletion of platelets in the body. Failure to receive timely treatment can even lead to death. Symptoms of dengue typically include a sudden onset of high fever, headache, and severe muscle pain.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for dengue. Doctors prescribe medication based on the patient's fever and pain. Therefore, dengue treatment often involves eating foods that can increase platelet counts. Learn about foods that can rapidly increase platelet counts in dengue, such as goat's milk, papaya leaf juice, coconut water, and kiwi.

Goat milk Is Easily Digested

The digestive system weakens during dengue. Therefore, goat milk is easier to digest than cow and buffalo milk. Goat milk contains selenium and other minerals that help boost immunity.

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Papaya Leaf Juice Is Beneficial

Papaya leaf juice is considered an effective remedy for dengue. It helps prevent and slow down platelet counts. Its antioxidants and enzymes, such as papain and chymopapain, help boost the body's immunity. It is also considered effective for relieving body pain and stiffness.

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Coconut Water Will Provide Relief

During dengue, high fever and sweating can cause dehydration. Coconut water helps replenish this deficiency. Its natural glucose and minerals help relieve weakness and fatigue quickly, providing energy.

Kiwi Is Effective

Kiwi is rich in vitamins C, E, and antioxidants, which help the body recover from dengue. It reduces the weakness associated with dengue and helps boost immunity. Its potassium content helps maintain electrolyte levels in the body.

Treatment Is Also Necessary

Relying solely on these foods isn't enough to treat dengue. They're simply nutritious foods that help with recovery. Consuming them doesn't guarantee recovery. If symptoms or discomfort persist, it's best to consult a doctor. It's also important to take your doctor's prescribed medications on time.



Disclaimer: This article is based on information available from various sources. ABP News does not endorse it. Always consult your doctor before using any remedy.

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