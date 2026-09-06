India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthDelhi Govt Hospitals To Get Patient Navigators Soon: Here’s How The New System Will Help Patients

Delhi Govt Hospitals To Get Patient Navigators Soon: Here’s How The New System Will Help Patients

Delhi government hospitals are set to introduce a Patient Navigator System to help patients manage registrations, consultations, tests and medicines.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Sep 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi government hospitals will soon launch patient navigator system.
  • Navigators will guide patients through hospital processes, reducing confusion.
  • Trials will commence in selected Delhi government hospitals first.
  • Initiative aims to ease patient stress, improve hospital experience.

For the convenience of patients in Delhi's government hospitals, a patient navigator system will soon be launched. Its trial will initially be conducted in selected government hospitals. Patients seeking treatment at government hospitals often have to navigate multiple counters, from getting a prescription to seeing a doctor, getting a test, and then receiving their medication. 

During this time, patients and their families become exhausted, and often, the lack of accurate information exacerbates the problem. To address this issue, a Patient Navigator System is being introduced, which aims to provide patients with the right guidance and assistance at every step of the hospital journey.

What Is The Patient Navigator System?

Patient Navigator is a type of guidance system that deploys trained staff or volunteers to assist patients in the hospital. These navigators will assist patients. From obtaining a prescription to guiding them to the correct doctor, directing them to the correct department for testing, and then to the medication counter, patients will no longer have to navigate each step alone. This system can prove to be a great relief, especially for the elderly, patients traveling alone, and those suffering from serious illnesses.

ALSO READ | Why Do You Feel Thirsty Even After Drinking Water? Know What Your Body May Be Signalling

The Trial Will Be Conducted First In Delhi

Before implementing this new system, it will first be trialed in Delhi's government hospitals. Patient navigators will be deployed in selected hospitals, such as LNJP, GB Pant, or GTB Hospital, to assess how effective the system is for patients. Based on feedback, it may be expanded to other government hospitals.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Is It Swine Flu, COVID-19, or a Common Cold? A Doctor’s Guide to Identifying the Differences

How This System Will Work

Under this system, as soon as a patient arrives at the hospital, they will be assigned a navigator, or their initial information will be collected through the help desk. They will then be directed to the appropriate registration counter, the appropriate doctor's room, and the diagnostic center, depending on their needs. After receiving a consultation with a doctor, if the patient is referred to another department or needs medication, the navigator will also assist. This will save patients time and eliminate the need for repeated inquiries.

Digital Technology Will Also Help

Digital technology can also be used to further improve this system. Display boards, token systems, and mobile apps in hospitals can provide patients with information regarding their turn and location. This will reduce congestion and allow hospital administrations to better manage the number of patients and their needs.

Patients Will Get Great Relief

Many patients visit government hospitals daily for treatment, which often leads to complaints about overcrowding and chaos. In such a situation, the implementation of the Patient Navigator system will not only save patients time but also relieve them of mental stress. This system can prove to be very helpful, especially for patients who are visiting the hospital for the first time and are unfamiliar with the procedures.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Patient Navigator System?

It's a guidance system where trained staff or volunteers assist patients through hospital procedures. They help patients from getting prescriptions to finding doctors, test departments, and medication counters.

Where will the Patient Navigator System be launched first?

The system will initially be trialed in selected government hospitals in Delhi. Hospitals like LNJP, GB Pant, or GTB Hospital will be part of this pilot phase.

How will the Patient Navigator System work?

Patients will be assigned a navigator or receive help at a desk upon arrival. The navigator will guide them to registration, doctor's rooms, diagnostic centers, and assist with referrals or medication.

Who will benefit most from this new system?

It will particularly benefit the elderly, patients traveling alone, and those with serious illnesses. First-time visitors and patients unfamiliar with hospital procedures will also find it very helpful.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 06 Sep 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Hospitals GB Pant Hospital Healthcare System LNJP Hospital Delhi Government Hospitals Patient Care Patient Navigator System Patient Assistance Government Hospital Services Hospital Navigation
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Doc Talk | Is It Swine Flu, COVID-19, or a Common Cold? A Doctor’s Guide to Identifying the Differences
Doc Talk | Is It Swine Flu, COVID-19, or a Common Cold? A Doctor’s Guide to Identifying the Differences
Health
Is Your Breathlessness Due To Poor Fitness, Weight Gain Or Anaemia? Know The Warning Signs
Is Your Breathlessness Due To Poor Fitness, Weight Gain Or Anaemia? Know The Warning Signs
Health
Obesity Is More Than Weight Gain: How Extra Fat Can Affect Your Lifespan
Obesity Is More Than Weight Gain: How Extra Fat Can Affect Your Lifespan
Health
Truth Behind Sudden Deaths In Gyms Revealed: What ICMR Study Found
Truth Behind Sudden Deaths In Gyms Revealed: What ICMR Study Found
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CM Yogi Assures All Possible Help to Flood-Hit People Before Chitrakoot Visit
BIG BREAKING: CM Mohan Yadav Vows Strict Action in Sagar Toxic Liquor Case
FLOOD ALERT: Gandak Embankment Breaches in Hajipur, 500 Homes Submerged, Ganga Swells
FLOOD ALERT: Bihar Flood Crisis Deepens as Ganga, Punpun Rivers Rise Above Danger Mark
BREAKING: Sagar Spurious Liquor Tragedy, Death Toll Rises to 11 in Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget