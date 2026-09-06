Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi government hospitals will soon launch patient navigator system.

Navigators will guide patients through hospital processes, reducing confusion.

Trials will commence in selected Delhi government hospitals first.

Initiative aims to ease patient stress, improve hospital experience.

For the convenience of patients in Delhi's government hospitals, a patient navigator system will soon be launched. Its trial will initially be conducted in selected government hospitals. Patients seeking treatment at government hospitals often have to navigate multiple counters, from getting a prescription to seeing a doctor, getting a test, and then receiving their medication.

During this time, patients and their families become exhausted, and often, the lack of accurate information exacerbates the problem. To address this issue, a Patient Navigator System is being introduced, which aims to provide patients with the right guidance and assistance at every step of the hospital journey.

What Is The Patient Navigator System?

Patient Navigator is a type of guidance system that deploys trained staff or volunteers to assist patients in the hospital. These navigators will assist patients. From obtaining a prescription to guiding them to the correct doctor, directing them to the correct department for testing, and then to the medication counter, patients will no longer have to navigate each step alone. This system can prove to be a great relief, especially for the elderly, patients traveling alone, and those suffering from serious illnesses.

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The Trial Will Be Conducted First In Delhi

Before implementing this new system, it will first be trialed in Delhi's government hospitals. Patient navigators will be deployed in selected hospitals, such as LNJP, GB Pant, or GTB Hospital, to assess how effective the system is for patients. Based on feedback, it may be expanded to other government hospitals.

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How This System Will Work

Under this system, as soon as a patient arrives at the hospital, they will be assigned a navigator, or their initial information will be collected through the help desk. They will then be directed to the appropriate registration counter, the appropriate doctor's room, and the diagnostic center, depending on their needs. After receiving a consultation with a doctor, if the patient is referred to another department or needs medication, the navigator will also assist. This will save patients time and eliminate the need for repeated inquiries.

Digital Technology Will Also Help

Digital technology can also be used to further improve this system. Display boards, token systems, and mobile apps in hospitals can provide patients with information regarding their turn and location. This will reduce congestion and allow hospital administrations to better manage the number of patients and their needs.

Patients Will Get Great Relief

Many patients visit government hospitals daily for treatment, which often leads to complaints about overcrowding and chaos. In such a situation, the implementation of the Patient Navigator system will not only save patients time but also relieve them of mental stress. This system can prove to be very helpful, especially for patients who are visiting the hospital for the first time and are unfamiliar with the procedures.

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