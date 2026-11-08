ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthDelhi AQI Hits 421 Near AIIMS: How Breathing Toxic Air Can Put Your Heart At Risk

Delhi AQI Hits 421 Near AIIMS: How Breathing Toxic Air Can Put Your Heart At Risk

Delhi's AQI near AIIMS has reached 421, falling in the severe category. Know how toxic air affects lung and heart health, who is most vulnerable and how to reduce exposure.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 08 Nov 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vulnerable groups need protection; limit outdoor exposure and wear masks.

Delhi's worsening air quality has raised fresh health concerns after the Air Quality Index (AQI) around the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) reached 421, placing it in the 'Severe' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A video shared by news agency ANI on X showed the prevailing pollution conditions in the national capital, highlighting the growing concern over exposure to toxic air.

With pollution levels entering the severe range, the health risks extend beyond people already suffering from respiratory illnesses. According to CPCB's National Air Quality Index classification, an AQI between 401 and 500 can affect even healthy individuals, while people with existing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions face more serious health impacts.

How Does Severe Air Pollution Affect Your Lungs?

Breathing polluted air exposes the respiratory system to harmful particles and gases. Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, is small enough to travel deep into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream.

Prolonged exposure can contribute to airway inflammation, reduced lung function and worsening respiratory symptoms. People may experience coughing, wheezing, breathlessness, throat irritation and chest discomfort. Those with asthma, bronchitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) may experience worsening symptoms.

Can Toxic Air Increase The Risk Of Heart Problems?

Air pollution is not just a respiratory health concern. Fine particulate matter can also affect cardiovascular health by triggering inflammation and putting additional stress on the heart and blood vessels.

Exposure to polluted air has been associated with an increased risk of heart-related complications, particularly among people with existing cardiovascular conditions. Those with heart disease should be especially careful during severe pollution episodes and watch for symptoms such as chest discomfort, unusual breathlessness and palpitations.

ALSO READ | Cancer Drug Prices Reduced In India: 120 Medicines Get Cheaper, Patients May Save Rs 3,357 Crore

Who Is Most Vulnerable To Severe Air Pollution?

Although severe pollution can affect everyone, certain groups are more vulnerable to its health consequences. These include:

  • Children: Their developing lungs and higher breathing rates can make them more susceptible to air pollution.

  • Older adults: Age-related health vulnerabilities can increase the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular complications.

  • Pregnant women: Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy is a health concern and requires additional precautions.

  • People with asthma and lung diseases: Polluted air can trigger breathing difficulties and worsen existing respiratory conditions.

  • People with heart conditions: Exposure can aggravate existing cardiovascular problems.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's health advisory on air pollution identifies children under five, older adults, pregnant women and people with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions as high-risk groups.

ALSO READ | Doc Talk | Kidney Stones: Is Drinking Eight Glasses Of Water Enough To Prevent Them?

How To Protect Your Health When AQI Is In The Severe Category

With the AQI around AIIMS reaching 421, reducing exposure to outdoor pollution becomes particularly important. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare recommends taking precautions during high-pollution episodes.

Here are some measures to consider:

  • Avoid outdoor exercise: Postpone jogging, running, cycling and strenuous outdoor workouts while pollution levels remain severe.

  • Limit outdoor exposure: Avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, particularly for children, older adults and people with existing health conditions.

  • Wear a well-fitted N95 mask: If stepping outside is unavoidable, a properly fitted N95 or equivalent respirator can help reduce exposure to airborne particles.

  • Keep indoor air cleaner: Keep windows and doors closed when outdoor pollution is high, and consider using an air purifier if available. Avoid indoor activities that generate smoke.

  • Follow prescribed medication: People with asthma, COPD or heart conditions should keep their prescribed medicines accessible and follow their doctor's advice.

  • Watch out for symptoms: Persistent coughing, wheezing, breathlessness or chest discomfort should not be ignored. Seek medical advice if symptoms appear or worsen.

As Delhi continues to face hazardous air quality, limiting exposure and taking preventive measures are important to protect respiratory and cardiovascular health. Checking local AQI updates before planning outdoor activities can also help people make safer decisions.

  [Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the most vulnerable groups to severe air pollution?

Children, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing respiratory or heart conditions are most susceptible. Their health is at higher risk during severe pollution episodes.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 08 Nov 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Health Delhi AQI Air Quality Index Respiratory Health
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
Doc Talk | Kidney Stones: Is Drinking Eight Glasses Of Water Enough To Prevent Them?
Doc Talk | Kidney Stones: Is Drinking Eight Glasses Of Water Enough To Prevent Them?
Health
Doc Talk | Itchy, Red Eyes After Diwali? 7 Ways To Protect Your Eyes From Firecracker Smoke And Pollution
Doc Talk | Itchy, Red Eyes After Diwali? 7 Ways To Protect Your Eyes From Firecracker Smoke And Pollution
Health
Cancer Drug Prices Reduced In India: 120 Medicines Get Cheaper, Patients May Save Rs 3,357 Crore
Cancer Drug Prices Reduced In India: 120 Medicines Get Cheaper, Patients May Save Rs 3,357 Crore
Health
Diwali 2026: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Sweets You Can Enjoy Without Worrying About Blood Sugar
Diwali 2026: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Sweets You Can Enjoy Without Worrying About Blood Sugar
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget