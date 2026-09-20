Delhi Air Pollution: IITM Pune Study Finds High Mercury Levels In Air, Raises Health Concerns

For the people living in the national capital, Delhi, and its surrounding areas, some very frightening and shocking news has emerged. Until now, we and you have assumed that factory smoke, vehicle emissions, or winter stubble burning were the sole culprits for Delhi's rising air pollution. However, a shocking recent report by scientists at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, has completely shattered this long-held claim.

After a lengthy and detailed study conducted by Pune scientists, it has been revealed that Delhi's air is no longer just ordinary dust and smoke, but a new and extremely dangerous poison that is directly attacking people's brains, nervous systems, and hearts. Let's understand, in very simple terms, the major and frightening revelations revealed in this Pune report.

What Was The Shocking Revelation In The Pune Report?

A report released by Pune scientists after a nearly six-year study of Delhi's environment revealed that the level of mercury in Delhi's air is the highest compared to other major cities in the country. According to the report, the mercury level in Delhi's atmosphere has been recorded at approximately 7 nanograms per cubic meter.

ALSO READ | Why Do Some People Talk In Their Sleep? Know The Causes And Triggers

This figure is alarming because it's more than four times the global normal background level. When Pune researchers compared air samples from other major Indian cities, such as Ahmedabad and Pune, they found that the concentration of this new toxin in Delhi's air was several times higher than in other cities, reaching dangerous levels.

ALSO READ | Brain Implant Can Turn Thoughts Into Speech? Know How Wireless BCI Technology Works

Where Is This Poison Coming From?

According to a report released by Pune scientists, the burning of large quantities of coal in thermal power plants and factories operating in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas is the primary source of this toxic mercury. Additionally, chemical-laden smoke from industrial areas and open burning of waste are releasing mercury directly into the air as gas.

Apart from this, the pollution caused by millions of vehicles running day and night on the roads of Delhi is also continuously increasing this poisonous element in the air. Especially during the winter months, this poison accumulates like a thick sheet in the sky.

How Dangerous Is This Poison For Health?

Pune's health and meteorological scientists have warned that this airborne mercury is a silent killer, many times more potent than regular PM 2.5 particles. When inhaled, it begins to corrode the human body from within.

Long-term exposure to mercury causes serious damage to the brain and nervous system, leading to mental stress and dementia. Furthermore, this heavy metal in the air directly enters our bloodstream and weakens the heart and immune system, increasing the risk of heart attacks.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator