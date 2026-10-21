Chickenpox Scars On Face: 5 Ways To Fade Marks And Protect Your Skin

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cleanse gently, protect from sun, avoid harsh scar remedies.

Apply unscented aloe vera gel only on fully healed lesions.

Consult doctor for deep pits or problematic, changing scars.

Even after chickenpox has healed, many people are left with scars. Some scars fade over time, but if deep pits have formed on the skin, they are difficult to remove. Therefore, it's important to understand the type of scar before applying anything to the face. Proper care, sun protection, and avoiding skin-damaging products can help fade scars.

Cleanse Your Face With A Mild Face Wash

Keeping your face clean is essential when you have chickenpox scars. Use a mild, unscented face wash. When washing your face, avoid rubbing or scratching the scars. If the scars haven't completely healed, avoid applying any home remedies. Let the skin heal first.

Take Care Of Your Skin With Aloe Vera Gel

If chickenpox lesions have completely healed, unscented aloe vera gel can be used to moisturize the skin. It can be soothing, but test on a small area of ​​skin before applying. Discontinue use if irritation or itching occurs.

ALSO READ | Men Can Develop Breast Cancer Too: Know 5 Early Symptoms And Warning Signs

Protect Your Face From The Sun

Dark marks left after chickenpox become more visible in the sun. Therefore, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily. Also, use a hat or umbrella when outdoors. Sunscreen doesn't guarantee scar removal, but it can help prevent them from becoming darker.

ALSO READ | Menstrual Hygiene Is A Fundamental Right, SC Pulls Up States For Failing To Respond

Avoid Lemon And Other Strong Remedies

Avoid applying lemon juice, baking soda, toothpaste, or harsh scrubs to your face. These can irritate the skin and deepen scars. Similarly, self-removal of scabs from wounds is also not advisable. This increases the risk of infection and permanent scarring.

Consult A Doctor For Deep Pits

If pits develop on the face after chickenpox, they may be difficult to completely remove with home remedies. Dermatologists recommend treatments based on the depth of the scars and the condition of the skin. In some cases, microneedling, laser, or other treatments are considered. These should be chosen only after consulting a doctor. If the scars are rapidly changing, painful, or pus is visible in the wound, seek medical advice immediately.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator