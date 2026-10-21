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English NewsHealthChickenpox Scars On Face: 5 Ways To Fade Marks And Protect Your Skin

Chickenpox Scars On Face: 5 Ways To Fade Marks And Protect Your Skin

Chickenpox scars can leave dark marks and deep pits on the face. Gentle cleansing, aloe vera gel on healed skin, and daily sunscreen may help protect the skin, while dermatologists can recommend suitable treatments for persistent or deep scars.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 21 Oct 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cleanse gently, protect from sun, avoid harsh scar remedies.
  • Apply unscented aloe vera gel only on fully healed lesions.
  • Consult doctor for deep pits or problematic, changing scars.

Even after chickenpox has healed, many people are left with scars. Some scars fade over time, but if deep pits have formed on the skin, they are difficult to remove. Therefore, it's important to understand the type of scar before applying anything to the face. Proper care, sun protection, and avoiding skin-damaging products can help fade scars.

Cleanse Your Face With A Mild Face Wash

Keeping your face clean is essential when you have chickenpox scars. Use a mild, unscented face wash. When washing your face, avoid rubbing or scratching the scars. If the scars haven't completely healed, avoid applying any home remedies. Let the skin heal first.

 Take Care Of Your Skin With Aloe Vera Gel

If chickenpox lesions have completely healed, unscented aloe vera gel can be used to moisturize the skin. It can be soothing, but test on a small area of ​​skin before applying. Discontinue use if irritation or itching occurs.

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Protect Your Face From The Sun

Dark marks left after chickenpox become more visible in the sun. Therefore, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher daily. Also, use a hat or umbrella when outdoors. Sunscreen doesn't guarantee scar removal, but it can help prevent them from becoming darker.

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Avoid Lemon And Other Strong Remedies

Avoid applying lemon juice, baking soda, toothpaste, or harsh scrubs to your face. These can irritate the skin and deepen scars. Similarly, self-removal of scabs from wounds is also not advisable. This increases the risk of infection and permanent scarring.

Consult A Doctor For Deep Pits

If pits develop on the face after chickenpox, they may be difficult to completely remove with home remedies. Dermatologists recommend treatments based on the depth of the scars and the condition of the skin. In some cases, microneedling, laser, or other treatments are considered. These should be chosen only after consulting a doctor. If the scars are rapidly changing, painful, or pus is visible in the wound, seek medical advice immediately.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What steps can help fade chickenpox scars?

Proper care, sun protection, and avoiding skin-damaging products can help fade chickenpox scars. Understanding the scar type before applying anything is also important.

Why is sun protection important for chickenpox scars?

Sun exposure can make dark marks left by chickenpox more visible. Applying broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, along with wearing a hat, can prevent them from darkening.

What products or actions should I avoid for chickenpox scars?

Avoid harsh remedies like lemon juice, baking soda, or scrubs, as these can irritate the skin and deepen scars. Do not self-remove scabs to prevent infection and permanent scarring.

When should I consult a doctor about chickenpox scars?

Consult a doctor for deep pits, as home remedies may not be effective. Seek immediate medical advice if scars are rapidly changing, painful, or show signs of pus.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 21 Oct 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chickenpox Scars How To Remove Chickenpox Scars Chickenpox Scar Treatment Home Remedies For Chickenpox Scars Aloe Vera Gel Sunscreen For Skin
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