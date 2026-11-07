Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India capped anti-cancer drug trade margins for patient savings.

Seventy companies reduced 120 medicine prices, some by 96.45%.

Revised prices, effective November 9, yield Rs 3,357 crore savings.

Patients can check revised drug prices via NPPA website.

India's move to make cancer treatment more affordable could bring significant financial relief to patients, with estimated savings of Rs 3,357.49 crore following a government-imposed cap on the trade margins of anti-cancer medicines. The initiative has prompted 70 pharmaceutical companies to reduce the maximum retail prices (MRPs) of 120 medicines, with price cuts ranging from 20% to 70% on average.

According to an official government factsheet released on November 6, the steepest reduction has reached 96.45%. The revised prices will come into effect from November 9, offering patients access to several cancer medicines at substantially lower costs.

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Cancer Drug Prices Reduced After Government Intervention

The government has introduced the price control measure to address excessive mark-ups across the pharmaceutical supply chain, including distributors, retail pharmacies and hospital pharmacies.

On October 17, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped trade margins on 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines, including patented drugs, at 30% of their maximum retail price. The move aims to narrow the gap between the price at which medicines are procured and the amount patients ultimately pay.

The estimated savings of Rs 3,357.49 crore have been calculated by comparing the original and revised medicine prices against sales volumes recorded between April 2025 and March 2026.

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How Patients Can Check Revised Cancer Medicine Prices

Patients can check the updated prices through the NPPA's official website and the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application. The revised rates have been calculated using distributor prices from March 2026.

Under the new guidelines, manufacturers must recalculate the MRPs using their average distributor prices for that month. However, free medicines distributed through patient assistance programmes and direct government sales are excluded from this calculation.

The NPPA has published the revised medicine prices on its website, with the list being updated as pharmaceutical companies submit their revised rates.

Trade margin refers to the difference between the price charged by a manufacturer to a stockist or distributor and the maximum retail price paid by a patient, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The government had previously introduced a Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) initiative in 2019, covering 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines. The intervention was aimed at bringing down treatment expenses amid concerns over high medicine prices.

Under the latest directive, pharmaceutical companies must inform the NPPA about revised prices. They are also required to publish details of the price reductions in newspapers, display the information on their websites and communicate the changes to retailers and hospitals.

(With inputs from IANS)

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