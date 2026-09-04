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English NewsHealthCan A Child With A Congenital Heart Defect Live A Normal Life? What Parents Need To Know

Can A Child With A Congenital Heart Defect Live A Normal Life? What Parents Need To Know

A 15-year-old girl from Kota, Tanvi, died at AIIMS Delhi while preparations were underway for a heart-lung transplant. Diagnosed with a congenital heart defect at two, she had reportedly waited nearly 13 years for treatment.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Teenager Tanvi died at AIIMS from a chronic heart condition.
  • Diagnosed at two, her surgery was delayed for 13 years.
  • Doctors deemed surgery too risky; she died awaiting transplant.
  • Family alleges delayed care; AIIMS cited surgery's high risk.

Very sad news has come from AIIMS Delhi. Tanvi, a 15-year-old girl from Kota, Rajasthan, who had been suffering from a serious heart condition since childhood, passed away on Tuesday during treatment. Tanvi was diagnosed with a heart defect at the age of just two, and her family had been visiting AIIMS Delhi ever since, hoping for better treatment. Despite a long wait of nearly 13 years, her surgery was not performed, and she finally passed away while preparations were underway for a heart-lung transplant. 

The Disease Was Detected At The Age Of Two

In 2012, when she was about two years old, Tanvi was diagnosed with a ventricular defect (a hole in the heart) and pulmonary atresia. This condition causes the blood vessels that supply blood to the lungs to malfunction, leading to problems like oxygen deficiency, shortness of breath, and fatigue. On the advice of an acquaintance, the family brought Tanvi to AIIMS, Delhi for treatment. In 2013, she was evaluated for surgery, but the case was subsequently postponed. 

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Surgery Was Considered Dangerous In 2018 

According to doctors in the CTVS department at AIIMS, a 2018 examination revealed that the main blood vessels supplying Tanvi's lungs were not properly functioning, and her heart structure had become extremely complex. Doctors believed that surgery could be fatal for this condition, so the operation was not performed at that time, and Tanvi continued to be treated with medication. The family was then informed about the option of a heart-lung transplant. 

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Condition Worsened Last Week

Tanvi's father brought her to AIIMS last week in critical condition. Doctors admitted her with the possibility of a heart-lung transplant in mind. Necessary tests began, and she underwent an endoscopy on Monday evening. While preparations for the transplant were underway, Tanvi's health suddenly deteriorated around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. Doctors tried their best to revive her, but she was declared dead at around 5 a.m. due to cardiac arrest. 

Family's Accusation

Tanvi's parents allege that if their daughter had undergone surgery in time, her life might have been saved. They say that despite 13 years of visits to AIIMS, their daughter failed to receive proper treatment. Meanwhile, the AIIMS administration maintains that doctors had already deemed surgery unsafe in Tanvi's case, which is why she was treated with medication and the risk of surgery was avoided. 

The Real Reason Will Be Clear Only After Investigation

Tanvi's death also raises a significant question: why children with serious congenital heart conditions don't receive timely, appropriate treatment and surgery. Only after investigating the family's allegations and the hospital's overall treatment process will it be clear whether the delay was due to the severity of the illness or a flaw in the treatment system. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What serious health condition did Tanvi suffer from?

Tanvi, 15, had a ventricular defect (a hole in the heart) and pulmonary atresia, diagnosed at age two. This condition led to problems like oxygen deficiency and shortness of breath.

Why was Tanvi's heart surgery not performed earlier?

Her surgery was postponed in 2013 after evaluation. In 2018, doctors deemed it too dangerous due to her complex heart structure and malfunctioning blood vessels to the lungs.

What treatment was Tanvi receiving before her death?

Tanvi was initially treated with medication. Preparations were underway for a heart-lung transplant when her condition worsened, and she passed away due to cardiac arrest.

What accusations have Tanvi's parents made regarding her treatment?

Her parents allege that timely surgery could have saved their daughter's life. They claim she did not receive proper treatment despite 13 years of visits to AIIMS.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Sep 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cardiac Arrest Kota Rajasthan Heart Surgery Tanvi AIIMS Delhi Congenital Heart Disease Ventricular Defect Hole In Heart Pulmonary Atresia Heart-lung Transplant
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