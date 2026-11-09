Burning While Urinating? 7 Early Signs Of UTI And Kidney Infection You Should Never Ignore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Urinary tract infections manifest as burning, frequent urination.

Untreated UTIs can escalate to dangerous kidney infections.

Kidney damage causes serious symptoms, requiring prompt medical care.

Timely treatment, hygiene prevent complications, aiding vulnerable groups.

Burning while urinating or feeling the urge to visit the toilet frequently is often dismissed as a minor discomfort. However, these symptoms can indicate a urinary tract infection (UTI), which may become more serious if left untreated. What initially appears to be a mild problem can gradually progress to the kidneys, potentially affecting their functioning.

What Is A Urinary Tract Infection?

A urinary tract infection is a common health problem, particularly among women. It is usually caused by bacteria and initially affects the lower urinary tract.

Some of the early symptoms include:

Burning sensation while urinating

Frequent urination

A persistent urge to urinate, even after using the toilet

Mild discomfort in the lower abdomen

Dr Javed Tahir told TOI that UTIs are among the most common infections, but people often ignore them because the initial symptoms appear mild. Delaying treatment, however, can lead to complications.

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What Happens If A UTI Is Left Untreated?

If a urinary tract infection is not treated promptly, the bacteria can travel upwards from the bladder to the kidneys, making the infection more serious.

According to Dr Bikram, cases are often seen where an ordinary urinary infection progresses into a kidney infection because of delayed treatment.

When the kidneys become affected, symptoms may include:

High fever

Chills

Back pain

Nausea

Fatigue

These symptoms indicate that the infection may have progressed beyond the lower urinary tract and requires immediate medical attention.

Why Can A Kidney Infection Become Dangerous?

The kidneys perform several essential functions beyond removing waste products and toxins from the body. They help regulate blood pressure, maintain fluid balance and keep essential minerals at appropriate levels.

When an infection reaches the kidneys, it can cause inflammation. Repeated or severe infections may damage kidney tissues and affect their ability to function properly.

According to Dr Javed, kidney damage caused by infections can reduce kidney function and, over time, may contribute to chronic kidney disease.

Early Warning Signs Of A UTI And Kidney Infection

The body often gives early indications of an infection, but these symptoms are frequently overlooked.

A burning sensation while urinating, mild pain or changes in urine colour may indicate an underlying infection.

If these symptoms are accompanied by fever, pain in the back or sides, vomiting, or persist for more than 24 to 48 hours, medical attention becomes particularly important.

Certain groups need to be more cautious, including:

Women

Pregnant women

People with diabetes

Older adults

People with weakened immune systems

For these individuals, even seemingly mild symptoms can require prompt medical evaluation.

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How Can You Prevent Urinary Tract Infections?

Preventing complications from urinary tract infections requires timely treatment and proper care.

Some important precautions include:

Complete the prescribed course of medication as advised by your doctor.

Drink adequate water to maintain hydration.

Maintain proper personal hygiene.

Seek medical advice if symptoms appear or persist.

Avoid ignoring recurring urinary discomfort or burning sensations.

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