Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bella Hadid's experience highlights Lyme disease's misdiagnosis and symptoms.

Lyme disease is a tick-borne bacterial infection, often hard to diagnose.

Early antibiotic treatment prevents severe complications and ensures recovery.

Prevention through awareness and outdoor safety measures is crucial.

Lyme disease has once again come up in public discourse after Bella Hadid spoke about living with the condition, raising awareness of a condition that is frequently misdiagnosed. The model has already discussed the physical and psychological effects of the illness and her most recent health update has sparked new debate regarding early symptom recognition. Although her story is unique, medical professionals stress that Lyme disease is a well-known bacterial infection that is typically curable with proper diagnosis. Early antibiotic therapy dramatically lowers the likelihood of long-term problems, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What Is Lyme Disease?

The Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria, which causes Lyme disease, is spread to people via the bite of an infected black-legged tick, sometimes known as a deer tick. The NHS states that woodland, heathland and grassy regions are where these ticks are most frequently found. A tick must often stay attached for several hours before transmission is likely, and not all ticks carry the germs.

Health experts advise that anyone spending time outside in places where infected ticks are present should be aware of Lyme disease, even though the condition is most commonly reported in North America and some parts of Europe.

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Why Can It Be Difficult To Diagnose?

Lyme disease's early symptoms are similar to those of many common viral infections, which is one reason it is sometimes overlooked. Fever, exhaustion, headaches, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes are possible symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The typical erythema migrans rash, which is also referred to as a bull's-eye, also appears in many people, though not all patients get it.

Delays in diagnosis can cause the infection to expand beyond the skin and impact the heart, neurological system and joints. Untreated Lyme disease can cause severe joint inflammation, nerve discomfort, facial paralysis and in rare instances, irregular heartbeats, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bella Hadid's Journey Has Raised Awareness

Bella Hadid has been publicly discussing the difficulties of having Lyme disease for a number of years. She has talked about going through protracted treatment while juggling her personal and professional lives. According to medical professionals, when symptoms following a tick bite continue, people may be more inclined to seek medical attention rather than brushing them off as common weariness or a viral infection if well-known individuals share their experiences.

Additionally, doctors warn that each patient's experience with Lyme disease is unique, and treatment choices should always be made based on a medical evaluation rather than anecdotes posted online.

Diagnosis And Treatment

According to the CDC, medical professionals diagnose Lyme disease by taking into account symptoms, potential tick exposure and laboratory antibody testing when necessary. Blood tests may not identify illness in its early stages since antibodies take time to develop.

Antibiotics like doxycycline, amoxicillin or cefuroxime are typically used in treatment. According to the NHS, most patients fully recover after finishing the prescribed course of treatment, especially if therapy starts as soon as symptoms start.

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Prevention For Lyme Disease

Experts in medicine concur that prevention is still the best course of action. The CDC advises using authorised insect repellents, wearing long clothing in grassy or forested areas, examining the body for ticks after outdoor activities and quickly removing any attached ticks with fine-tipped tweezers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.







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