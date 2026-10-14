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English NewsHealthAyushman Bharat Scam: 71 Hospitals In MP Under Scanner Over Rs 12 Crore In Claims

Ayushman Bharat Scam: 71 Hospitals In MP Under Scanner Over Rs 12 Crore In Claims

Madhya Pradesh is investigating 71 hospitals over suspected Ayushman Bharat claim irregularities worth Rs 12 crore, including alleged treatment claims involving deceased patients.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Madhya Pradesh probing 71 hospitals over Rs 12 crore claims.
  • Irregularities include deceased patients, unjustified ICU admissions, discrepancies.
  • Technology system, TMS, identified suspicious claims, prompting investigation.
  • State previously fined, blacklisted hospitals for scheme violations.

Madhya Pradesh has launched a detailed investigation into suspected irregularities in claims submitted under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. The State Health Agency has flagged 71 private hospitals across the state over suspicious medical claims worth approximately Rs 12 crore, following an audit of digital records. Preliminary findings indicate that some hospitals may have recorded treatment in the names of deceased patients and shown patients as admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) without adequate medical justification. The allegations are being investigated, and further action will depend on the findings.

71 Hospitals Across Madhya Pradesh Under Scrutiny

The investigation is not limited to a single city. Hospitals in Bhopal and Indore, along with those in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Neemuch, Shajapur and Tikamgarh, are among those under scrutiny. The hospitals had submitted online claims to the government for treatment provided under the scheme. However, a review of the information recorded in the system reportedly revealed discrepancies, prompting the authorities to initiate a detailed examination of the claims.

ALSO READ | Need Free Medical Treatment? How Ayushman Bharat And Other Government Schemes Can Help

Treatment Claims In The Names Of Deceased Patients, Suspected ICU Irregularities

One of the major concerns identified during the preliminary audit involves treatment and medication expenses allegedly recorded in the names of deceased individuals. Investigators have also flagged cases in which patients were reportedly shown as admitted to ICUs despite questions over whether such intensive care was medically necessary. If established, these irregularities could indicate attempts to claim higher reimbursements from the government. The authorities are examining the suspected cases as part of the ongoing investigation.

How TMS Software Helped Detect Suspicious Claims

Technology has played a key role in identifying the suspected irregularities. The Transaction Management System (TMS), used under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, tracks various stages of a patient's treatment, including registration, admission, treatment, discharge and final billing. According to the report, the system generates alerts when it detects potentially suspicious claims submitted by hospitals through the portal. Around four out of every 100 bills may typically be flagged for further scrutiny. However, the unusually high number of alerts linked to the 71 hospitals reportedly prompted the authorities to examine claims worth approximately Rs 12 crore more closely.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu Hospitals Stop Using Medicine Covers With Hindi Instructions Amid Language Row

Previous Action Against Hospitals In Madhya Pradesh

This is not the first instance of suspected irregularities under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Madhya Pradesh. Authorities have previously taken action against hospitals over alleged violations and financial discrepancies. According to figures cited in the report, 25 hospitals in Bhopal were fined a total of Rs 2.11 crore for violating scheme rules. In earlier action, 50 hospitals were collectively fined Rs 3.13 crore. Additionally, 18 hospitals were blacklisted, while the licences of 15 hospitals were suspended. Officials have indicated that further action could follow once the current investigation into the suspicious claims is completed. Hospitals found guilty may face legal proceedings, including the registration of FIRs, and could face closure. The investigation aims to identify irregularities in claims submitted under the scheme and ensure that public funds intended to provide healthcare to eligible beneficiaries are not misused.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is being investigated regarding the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Madhya Pradesh?

Madhya Pradesh is investigating suspected irregularities in medical claims submitted by 71 private hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. Approximately Rs 12 crore in claims are under scrutiny following an audit.

What specific types of irregularities were identified in the claims?

Preliminary findings indicate claims made in the names of deceased patients and patients shown as admitted to ICUs without adequate medical justification. These irregularities suggest attempts to claim higher reimbursements.

How were these suspected irregularities detected?

The Transaction Management System (TMS), used under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, played a key role. It tracks patient treatment stages and generates alerts for potentially suspicious claims submitted by hospitals.

What are the potential consequences for hospitals found guilty?

Hospitals found guilty may face legal proceedings, including the registration of FIRs, and could potentially face closure. Authorities have previously fined, blacklisted, and suspended licenses of violating hospitals.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 14 Oct 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ayushman Bharat Madhya Pradesh Health News Ayushman Bharat Scam
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