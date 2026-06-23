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HomeHealthAnne Hathaway's Pregnancy At 43: Doctor Explains What Really Matters For A Healthy Pregnancy After 40

Anne Hathaway's Pregnancy At 43: Doctor Explains What Really Matters For A Healthy Pregnancy After 40

Anne Hathaway's pregnancy at 43 is highlighting how modern healthcare is reshaping conversations around pregnancy after 40.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
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  • Paternal age also significantly impacts fertility and pregnancy outcomes.

Actor Anne Hathaway's 43-year-old pregnancy has rekindled conversations about becoming a mother later in life, with many wondering if pregnancies in one's forties are necessarily dangerous. However, Dr. Kunal Sood claims that the discussion frequently ignores the numerous other factors that affect mother and fetal health in favor of focusing too much on age. In an effort to rebalance the discourse on maternal age, Dr. Kunal Sood published an Instagram video on June 22 that challenged the fear-based narratives around late-stage pregnancies.  

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kunal Sood, MD (@doctorsoood)

Looking Beyond Statistics

He clarified that although being older is linked to some health risks, a woman's age does not guarantee a successful pregnancy. Despite the general belief that births at this age are particularly risky, he emphasized that many women over 40 successfully carry pregnancies to term and give birth to healthy babies.He also pointed out that while statistics can be useful in spotting possible hazards, they cannot forecast a person's future. Although issues such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, chromosomal abnormalities and premature birth may be more common in women over 40, these risks differ from person to person.

He claims that general health frequently has a greater impact than age alone. The course of a pregnancy can be influenced by a number of factors, including blood pressure, weight, pre-existing medical issues, lifestyle choices and access to high-quality prenatal care. He emphasized that concentrating only on a woman's age can lead to unwarranted anxiety and ignore the larger picture of maternal health.

ALSO READ |Low Energy, Belly Fat After 40? These Could Be Early Signs Of Male Andropause

Modern Healthcare Has Changed The Landscape

Pregnancy care has changed in recent decades due to medical improvements, which is one of Dr. Sood's main points. Many women are now able to have successful pregnancies later in life thanks to improved prenatal screening, routine monitoring and better management of pregnancy-related problems.

He clarified that early identification of possible problems enables medical professionals to act sooner, improving results for moms and infants alike. Because of this, pregnancies after the age of forty are becoming more frequent and, for the most part, may be safely handled with the right medical supervision.

The Often-Ignored Role Of Paternal Age

Additionally, Dr. Sood brought attention to paternal age, a facet of fertility that is significantly less discussed by the general public. He pointed out that age-related changes in sperm quality can also affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes, even though discussions on reproductive health usually focus on women.

He argues that reproductive aging is not just a problem for women. The health of a pregnancy is influenced by both maternal and paternal variables, so when talking about fertility and family planning, it's critical to take both parents' well-being into account.

ALSO READ |Higher BMI Linked To 19 Types Of Cancer: Study

A More Balanced Perspective

Dr. Sood advocates for a more individualized and balanced approach rather than viewing pregnancy after 40 as a reason for concern. He contends that rather than being the primary indicator of a successful pregnancy, mother age should be seen as one of several factors.

Although Anne Hathaway's pregnancy made news, specialists believe it also emphasizes a crucial fact: healthy pregnancies may occur after the age of forty. Many women can successfully handle childbirth later in life with appropriate prenatal care, knowledgeable medical advice, and strong general health. Dr. Sood says it's obvious that age matters, but it's not the whole story.



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Frequently Asked Questions

Is paternal age also a factor in fertility and pregnancy outcomes?

Yes, Dr. Sood notes that age-related changes in sperm quality can affect fertility and pregnancy outcomes. He emphasizes considering both maternal and paternal well-being.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anne Hathaway Pregnancy Pregnancy At 43 Healthy Pregnancy After 40 Late Pregnancy Risks
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