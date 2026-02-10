Kidney Health: The kidneys are one of the most important organs in our body, responsible for cleaning the blood and removing toxins through urine. In addition, the kidneys play a vital role in regulating blood pressure, producing red blood cells, and maintaining the balance of minerals and electrolytes in the body. The structural units of the kidney are called nephrons, which reabsorb essential elements like glucose, water, and amino acids to make them available for the body.

However, the use of allopathic medicines is increasing. Excessive and prolonged use of these can be harmful to the kidneys. Research indicates that in 5-35% of cases, vancomycin can reduce kidney function. This can lead to patients staying in the hospital longer for treatment, increasing their medication and treatment costs, and also increasing the risk to their lives.

How does Vancomycin damage the kidneys?

There are three main reasons why vancomycin can damage the kidneys.

It increases Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) in the body, which damages kidney cells.

It causes inflammation around the kidney tubules, known as acute interstitial nephritis.

Due to inflammation and oxidative stress, kidney cells begin to die, causing the kidneys to malfunction.

Recognising the early symptoms of kidney damage is crucial for us so that it can be treated in time. Common symptoms include reduced urine output, swelling in the legs and ankles, feeling weak, or experiencing mental confusion. Experts say that if these symptoms are ignored, they can have a serious impact on health.

Ayurvedic Solutions for Kidney Health

Patanjali Research Institute has developed the Ayurvedic medicine Renogrit, keeping in mind the side effects of allopathic medicines. It contains natural herbs like Apamarg, Kasni, Pashanbhed, Palash, Varun, Punarnava Mool, and Gokharu. Components like gallic acid, bergenin, methyl gallate, quercetin, boiravinone B, present in monospermosside and butin, are beneficial for the kidneys.

Effectiveness of Renogrit in Modern Research

Patanjali Research Institute says that the effectiveness of Renogrit has been tested in two ways.

Three-dimensional structures (spheroids) made from the proximal tubular cells of human kidneys were prepared, and the effect of vancomycin was applied to them. After this, Renogrit was used on these spheroids in an 'in-vitro' test, in which it was observed that the medicine reduced the markers that damage the kidneys.

An 'in vivo' test was conducted in which mice were given vancomycin, and their kidneys were analysed. In this, blood urea nitrogen, serum creatinine, their clearance, estimated glomerular filtration rate, the ratio of body and kidney weight, oxidative stress, and gene expression were also measured. During this, Renogrit helped in bringing all the disease-related parameters to a normal state.

Patanjali's Renogrit medicine has proven that Ayurveda has the ability to solve the challenges of modern medicine. It not only protects the kidneys from the side effects of antibiotics like vancomycin but also makes them healthy and strong. Being based on natural herbs, it is safe and indicates a new revolution in the field of kidney health. Renogrit also gives the assurance that Ayurvedic medicine is an effective and reliable option for our health.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information does not constitute a medical advice or an offer to buy. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Reader discretion is advised.

