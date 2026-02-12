Acne-Prone Skin? Here’s How To Prepare Your Skin For Summer Now

Individuals with acne-prone skin may experience more challenges ahead of summer. Body heat inside can dry out your skin, break down its natural barrier, and produce excess oil. While acne is commonly associated with heat and humidity, winter and transitional weather can worsen breakouts. Summer acne is caused by excessive production of oil and by not using the right kind of products.

Why Acne-Prone Skin Needs Extra Care

Ahead of summer, Too much oil can block pores and cause pimples. Using harsh cleansers, hot water, and skipping moisturizer can also make acne worse by weakening the skin barrier. Taking care of your skin in summer means keeping your pores clean by using gentle acids and staying hydrated.

Choose A Gentle Cleanser

A lot of people use strong face washes to reduce oil production, but this can make things worse as the summer approaches. Harsh cleansers strip away natural oils and make skin more sensitive. Using a cleanser which has a combination of salicylic acid (BHA), mandelic acid (AHA), and gluconolactone (PHA) aids in reducing production of excess oil, unclogging pores, removing dead skin cells, and cleans the skin without making it feel tight. Washing the face twice a day is more than adequate. Hot water can make the skin even drier, so lukewarm water is a better choice.

Moisturising Is Non-Negotiable

A common myth is that acne is caused by moisturizer. Few people realise that acne is an aftermath of oil production from the skin’s sebaceous glands. Contrary to popular belief, not moisturizing can make acne worse since naturally dry skin forces the glands to produce more oil. Picking a moisturizer that is light and won't clog pores is essential. It should have ceramides, glycerine, and hyaluronic acid in it. These help in maintaining moisturised and nourished skin and fix the skin barrier.

Don’t Skip Sunscreen

UV rays are still there and can make acne scars and sensitive skin worse. Using a sunscreen with a wide range of protection and at least SPF 30 can act as the stepping stone. A gel-based and light formula that works well on skin that is prone to acne should be included in the skincare routine.

Be Careful With Exfoliation

Exfoliation gets rid of dead skin cells but doing it too much can hurt the skin barrier, so avoid harsh scrubs and rely on a gentle cleanser which includes AHA, BHA, and PHA formula while limiting exfoliation to once a week. Don't use harsh scrubs and only exfoliate once a week. After you scrub your skin, always put on moisturizer.

Keep Your Skin And Surroundings Clean

Scarves, and masks are examples of summer gear that can trap sweat, oil, and bacteria. Make sure they are clean and not rubbing too hard against your skin. Change your pillowcases often because dry skin and bacteria can cause breakouts.

Support Your Skin From Within

What you eat and drink is also important. Even if you don't feel thirsty, you should drink enough water. To keep your skin healthy, eat foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, and vegetables. Managing stress and getting enough sleep can also help keep acne under control.

Taking care of acne-prone skin ahead of summer is all about finding the right balance. Be gentle with your routine, moisturize often, and use acne treatments with care. Your skin stays healthy, calm, and clear if you change your skincare routine to fit the season.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

