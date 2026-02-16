ABP Live Doc Talk: Know The Silent Role Of Insulin Resistance In Pancreatic And Liver Cancer

Diabetes and insulin resistance are often spoken about in the context of heart disease, obesity, or lifestyle disorders. But what many people don’t realise is that these metabolic conditions also have a strong and growing link with certain cancers especially liver cancer and pancreatic cancer.

According to doctors, insulin resistance plays a central role in this connection.

What Is Insulin Resistance And Why Does It Matter?

Insulin resistance means where the body’s insulin is not functioning effectively. As a result, the pancreas begins to produce increasingly higher amounts of insulin to maintain the blood sugar levels in check. Consequently, the body experiences persistently high levels of insulin.

The most important driver of insulin resistance is obesity, particularly excess fat around the abdomen. When a person has increased visceral (deep abdominal) fat, insulin finds it harder to do its job. As a result, the pancreas is forced to work overtime.

Insulin, apart from regulating blood sugar, is also a potent growth factor. High levels of insulin in the body can promote cell growth and create a state of chronic inflammation a condition that is considered very favourable for cancer development.

How Diabetes Raises The Risk Of Liver And Pancreatic Cancer

In cases of insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes, the risk of developing certain cancers are higher.

Regarding liver cancer, research indicates that the risk of developing the condition can increase by two to three times. In the case of pancreatic cancer, the risk can increase by 1.5 to two times.

In India, where diabetes rates are steadily rising, this association becomes even more relevant.

Uncontrolled diabetes can cause fat to accumulate in the liver, a condition known as Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD), also known as fatty liver disease. Over a period of time, MASLD can advance to Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH), where inflammation occurs.

This sequence of events, from diabetes to insulin resistance to fatty liver to inflammation of the liver, can ultimately result in liver fibrosis and liver cancer.

The Unique, Two-Way Link With Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer has a bidirectional relationship with diabetes. On one hand, long-standing diabetes and insulin resistance can increase the risk of developing pancreatic cancer. On the other hand, a sudden onset of diabetes, especially in an older adult with no strong family history or obvious lifestyle cause, can sometimes be an early warning sign of an underlying pancreatic cancer.

Doctors emphasise that new-onset diabetes should not be ignored and must be evaluated carefully, particularly when accompanied by unexplained weight loss or digestive symptoms.

Reducing Risk: What Can Be Done?

The most important step to reduce the risk of both liver and pancreatic cancer is to improve insulin resistance. This begins with lifestyle changes.

Reducing visceral obesity is key. One such simple measure is the measurement of waist size. In men, it should be less than 90 cm, and in women, it should be less than 80 cm. When the waist size reduces, it is an indication that the insulin sensitivity has improved.

This can be done by creating a calorie deficit, meaning eating fewer calories and burning more calories through exercise.

Doctors recommend at least 40 to 45 minutes of brisk exercise daily. Exercise helps insulin function better in the body, and therefore, the body does not require high insulin levels.

In some situations, the use of medicines may be necessary. Metformin is one such drug that is commonly prescribed to people with diabetes. It helps increase the sensitivity of insulin. However, the choice to start medicines should always be made by the treating doctor.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

