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English NewsHealth5 Weight Loss Tips To Get Back On Track After Excessive Sugar Intake During Diwali

5 Weight Loss Tips To Get Back On Track After Excessive Sugar Intake During Diwali

After Diwali indulgences, get your health routine back on track with simple dietary changes, hydration, walking and better sleep to support digestion and weight management.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 09 Nov 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Post-Diwali overeating leads to discomfort, but natural detox works.
  • Rehydrate with water; balance diet with fruits, vegetables.
  • Resume exercise, walk daily, and prioritize adequate sleep.
  • Consistent healthy habits maintain weight, not quick fixes.

Diwali is a time when homes are filled with sweets, snacks and delicious festive dishes. With guests visiting and celebrations continuing, people often end up eating more than their usual appetite. Excessive consumption of sweets, salty snacks and fried foods can increase calorie intake and lead to bloating, heaviness and weight gain. This is why many people look for ways to detox their bodies after the festival.

However, the body does not require any special detox drink to eliminate waste. The liver and kidneys naturally perform this function. By adopting a few simple habits, you can take care of your digestion and overall health after Diwali.

Start Your Day With Water

Eating too many sweets and salty snacks during Diwali can leave you feeling heavy. Therefore, it is important to drink enough water throughout the day.

Start your morning with a glass of plain water and continue drinking water at regular intervals. This helps prevent dehydration and supports digestion. You can also include lemon water or unsweetened coconut water in your diet.

However, lemon water or any special drink cannot independently remove body fat or toxins. Avoid believing claims made by expensive detox drinks.

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Include Fruits And Green Vegetables In Your Diet

After the festivities, it is important to bring your diet back into balance. Include green vegetables, salads, seasonal fruits and lentils in your meals. These foods contain fibre, which helps improve digestion and supports bowel movements.

You can have papaya, apples or oatmeal for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, include lentils, roti, vegetables and salad. Reduce your intake of sweets, salty snacks and fried foods for a few days. Also, ensure that you consume enough protein to provide your body with essential nutrients.

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Do Not Ignore Walking And Proper Sleep

During Diwali, many people experience changes in their sleeping and waking schedules. Staying awake late at night and reduced physical activity can also make the body feel heavier.

After the festival, gradually return to your regular routine. Try to walk for 20 to 30 minutes every day. If you already exercise regularly, resume your workouts according to your physical capacity.

Additionally, aim to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep every night. Remember that eating more sweets for a day or two does not immediately result in an increase in body fat.

Maintaining a healthy weight requires consistent healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle.

 [Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some simple ways to improve health after Diwali festivities?

You can improve digestion and overall health by adopting simple habits like drinking enough water, balancing your diet, and getting adequate exercise and sleep.

Do special detox drinks help eliminate toxins after Diwali?

No, the body does not require special detox drinks. Your liver and kidneys naturally perform detoxification. Avoid believing claims made by expensive detox products.

What dietary changes should I make after Diwali?

Rebalance your diet by including fiber-rich foods such as fruits, green vegetables, salads, and lentils. Reduce your intake of sweets, salty snacks, and fried foods.

Why is drinking water important after Diwali?

Staying hydrated prevents dehydration and supports digestion after heavy foods. Drink water throughout the day, starting with a glass in the morning.

How can I get back to a healthy routine after Diwali?

Return to your regular routine by walking 20-30 minutes daily and getting 7-9 hours of sleep. Resume your workouts as per your physical capacity.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 09 Nov 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Healthy Eating Weight Management Post Diwali Weight Gain
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