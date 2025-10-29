Pregnancy Care Tips: 5 Easy Ways To Strengthen Your Health Before And After Delivery

(By Dr. Nithiyaa)

Pregnancy can be a challenging yet extremely rewarding journey for women since it is marked by emotional shifts, physical changes and new responsibilities. In the middle of all the excitement and preparation, it is important that women also focus on their wellbeing. In time, it will prove to be beneficial for their stability, confidence and long-term strength. Prioritising emotional, mental and physical wellbeing during and after pregnancy can make a significant difference in how most women experience motherhood.

Prioritise Emotional Well-Being

First and foremost, emotional self-care is the key. With so many changes occurring at once, it’s absolutely normal to feel overwhelmed, uncertain, or anxious. Therefore, taking time out to journal thoughts or share those with someone can be an incredibly grounding exercise. Be it through counselling or a support group, expressing emotions without the fear of judgement can help women process and release them in healthy ways.

Stay Active, Stay Balanced

Second, maintaining physical movement can be worthwhile. Gentle activities like stretching, walking, or prenatal yoga can lower physical discomfort, boost circulation and uplift the mood. After delivery, slow and mindful movement can especially help in rebuilding strength and restoring confidence.

Prioritise Rest And Recovery

Third, sleep and rest is significant. Pregnancy and early parenthood many times disrupts regular sleep patterns. And so, resting whenever possible is essential for women. Moreover, they must establish a bedtime routine, cut down screen time, and allow themselves to take short naps during the day to support recovery and attain emotional clarity. Post childbirth, depending on others for support with the newborn, even for a short duration, can give women the space to relax and rejuvenate.

Emotional Support And Boundaries

Fourth, the environment around women, during and after pregnancy, plays an important role in their wellbeing. Hence, surrounding oneself with supportive people is crucial. In addition, women need to bear in mind that seeking help, whether emotional or practical, is not a sign of weakness. Setting healthy boundaries with those who cause stress is also a part of protecting one’s wellbeing.

Emotional Wellness Through Mindful Living

Fifth, mindfulness can be a powerful anchor during and after pregnancy. Taking just a few minutes every day to focus on breath or simply being present can help bring down anxiety. Put together, these practices can restore women’s wellbeing, particularly when everything seems overpowering. Ultimately, a well-supported, emotionally grounded mother can offer the strongest foundation for a baby’s growth.

Dr. Nithiyaa, MBBS, DGO, DNB, is a Consultant Obstetrician, Laparoscopic Surgeon, and Specialist in Reproductive Medicine, IVF, and Cosmetic Gynaecology at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Karapakkam.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

