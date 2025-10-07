Pokémon GO Festival Of Lights 2025: Catch Pikachu In Saree And Kurta

Niantic is back with the Festival of Lights event for Pokémon GO Trainers, and it’s bringing extra sparkle and excitement this year. From October 18 to 23, Trainers across India can catch special Pokémon, earn bonuses, and enjoy exclusive in-game activities. Keep an eye out for Pikachu wearing a saree and Pikachu in a kurta while exploring your surroundings.

The event is not just on your phone; there are special on-ground activations at Nexus Mall, Koramangala in Bengaluru and Nexus Select CityWalk in New Delhi on October 18 and 19.

Pokémon GO Festival Of Lights: Bonuses & Special Pokémon

During the Festival of Lights, Trainers can enjoy double Stardust for every Pokémon caught and double Incense duration (except Daily Adventure Incense).

Spinning PokéStops might even give you stickers featuring Pikachu in festive outfits. Pokémon from previous Festival of Lights seasons, like Ponyta, Chinchou, Volbeat, Litwick, and Morelull, will appear more often when you use Incense, adding a touch of nostalgia and fun to the adventure.

Some rare Shiny Pokémon might also show up if luck is on your side. Raids will feature Pikachu in a saree or kurta, and Festival-themed Field Research tasks can also reward encounters with these festive Pikachu.

Pokémon GO Festival Of Lights: On-Ground Events & Challenges

Trainers visiting Nexus Mall Koramangala in Bengaluru or Nexus Select CityWalk in New Delhi on October 18 and 19 can enjoy live Festival of Lights experiences beyond the game.

In addition, the in-game Collection Challenges and Timed Research tasks let Trainers earn Premium Raid Passes, Rare Candy, Poké Balls, XP, Stardust, and festive Pikachu encounters.

Niantic has been adding India-themed Pokémon and local events over the years to make the game more engaging, fun, and inclusive.

The Festival of Lights 2025 promises a mix of in-game adventure, real-world excitement, and plenty of chances to catch rare and Shiny Pokémon.