PlayStation State Of Play: Sony’s February 2026 State of Play delivered a massive wave of updates, reveals, and release dates in one long showcase. From surprise revivals to fresh franchises, the event focused strongly on what players can expect through 2026. Big names returned, classic series got remakes, and several titles even launched instantly. The lineup covered action, adventure, fighting, indie, and racing games, giving something for every type of player.

Here’s the clean, quick list of all announced 2026 titles and their confirmed or expected release timing from the show, as officially presented by Sony.

PS5 State Of Play 2026 Games And Release Dates

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Release window: 2026

Ghost of Yotei Legends

Release date: March 10

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PC)

Release date: March 19

4Loop

Release date: TBD

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered

Release date: March 3

Brigandine: Abyss

Release window: 2026

Dead or Alive 6: Last Round

Release date: June 25

Control Resonant

Release window: 2026

Crimson Moon

Release window: 2026

Beast of Reincarnation

Release date: Aug 4

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition

Release date: Feb 13

Mina the Hollower

Neva: Prologue

Release date: Feb 19

Project Windless

Release date: TBD

Star Wars Galactic Racer

Release window: 2026

007: First Light

Release date: May 27

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2

Release date: Aug 27

Darwin’s Paradox

Release date: April 2

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

Release window: 2026

Silent Hill: Townfall

Release window: 2026

Rev.Noir

Release date: TBD

John Wick

Release date: TBD

Saros

Release date: April 30

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Release date: Aug 6

God of War Trilogy Remake

Release date: TBA

God of War Sons of Sparta

Release date: Feb 12

With this lineup, PlayStation has clearly locked in a strong 2026 roadmap, balancing nostalgia, sequels, remasters, and brand-new ideas. If these timelines hold, PS5 players are going to have a steady stream of major releases almost every single month, keeping excitement high and backlogs growing fast.