HomeGamingPlayStation State Of Play Teases Major Titles: Castlevania Belmont’s Curse, Yotei Legends, More

PlayStation State Of Play Teases Major Titles: Castlevania Belmont’s Curse, Yotei Legends, More

Sony PS5 State of Play Feb 2026 Event: Sony’s February 2026 State of Play revealed a huge PS5 lineup with remakes, sequels and brand new titles, along with confirmed release dates across action, racing, indie and adventure games.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

PlayStation State Of Play: Sony’s February 2026 State of Play delivered a massive wave of updates, reveals, and release dates in one long showcase. From surprise revivals to fresh franchises, the event focused strongly on what players can expect through 2026. Big names returned, classic series got remakes, and several titles even launched instantly. The lineup covered action, adventure, fighting, indie, and racing games, giving something for every type of player.

Here’s the clean, quick list of all announced 2026 titles and their confirmed or expected release timing from the show, as officially presented by Sony.

PS5 State Of Play 2026 Games And Release Dates

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Release window: 2026

Ghost of Yotei Legends

Release date: March 10

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PC)

Release date: March 19

4Loop

Release date: TBD

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered

Release date: March 3

Brigandine: Abyss

Release window: 2026

Dead or Alive 6: Last Round

Release date: June 25

Control Resonant

Release window: 2026

Crimson Moon

Release window: 2026

Beast of Reincarnation

Release date: Aug 4

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition

Release date: Feb 13

Mina the Hollower

Neva: Prologue

Release date: Feb 19

Project Windless

Release date: TBD

Star Wars Galactic Racer

Release window: 2026

007: First Light

Release date: May 27

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2

Release date: Aug 27

Darwin’s Paradox

Release date: April 2

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

Release window: 2026

Silent Hill: Townfall

Release window: 2026

Rev.Noir

Release date: TBD

John Wick

Release date: TBD

Saros

Release date: April 30

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Release date: Aug 6

God of War Trilogy Remake

Release date: TBA

God of War Sons of Sparta

Release date: Feb 12

With this lineup, PlayStation has clearly locked in a strong 2026 roadmap, balancing nostalgia, sequels, remasters, and brand-new ideas. If these timelines hold, PS5 players are going to have a steady stream of major releases almost every single month, keeping excitement high and backlogs growing fast.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was announced at the February 2026 PlayStation State of Play?

The event revealed numerous updates, new titles, and release dates for games expected through 2026, covering various genres.

Which games have confirmed release dates in March 2026?

Ghost of Yotei Legends is set for March 10, Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered for March 3, and Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PC) for March 19.

Are there any games with a 'TBD' release date from the showcase?

Yes, 4Loop, Project Windless, Rev.Noir, and John Wick are listed with a 'TBD' release date.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Gaming PlayStation PS 5 TECHNOLOGY PS5 Game PS 5 Trailers PS 5 Announcements Castlevania PS5
