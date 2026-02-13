HomeGamingPlayStation State Of Play Teases Major Titles: Castlevania Belmont’s Curse, Yotei Legends, More
Sony PS5 State of Play Feb 2026 Event: Sony’s February 2026 State of Play revealed a huge PS5 lineup with remakes, sequels and brand new titles, along with confirmed release dates across action, racing, indie and adventure games.
The lineup covered action, adventure, fighting, indie, and racing games, giving something for every type of player.
PlayStation State Of Play:Sony’s February 2026 State of Play delivered a massive wave of updates, reveals, and release dates in one long showcase. From surprise revivals to fresh franchises, the event focused strongly on what players can expect through 2026. Big names returned, classic series got remakes, and several titles even launched instantly. The lineup covered action, adventure, fighting, indie, and racing games, giving something for every type of player.
Here’s the clean, quick list of all announced 2026 titles and their confirmed or expected release timing from the show, as officially presented by Sony.
PS5 State Of Play 2026 Games And Release Dates
Kena: Scars of Kosmora
Release window: 2026
Ghost of Yotei Legends
Release date: March 10
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PC)
Release date: March 19
4Loop
Release date: TBD
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered
Release date: March 3
Brigandine: Abyss
Release window: 2026
Dead or Alive 6: Last Round
Release date: June 25
Control Resonant
Release window: 2026
Crimson Moon
Release window: 2026
Beast of Reincarnation
Release date: Aug 4
Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition
Release date: Feb 13
Mina the Hollower
Neva: Prologue
Release date: Feb 19
Project Windless
Release date: TBD
Star Wars Galactic Racer
Release window: 2026
007: First Light
Release date: May 27
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 2
Release date: Aug 27
Darwin’s Paradox
Release date: April 2
Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse
Release window: 2026
Silent Hill: Townfall
Release window: 2026
Rev.Noir
Release date: TBD
John Wick
Release date: TBD
Saros
Release date: April 30
Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
Release date: Aug 6
God of War Trilogy Remake
Release date: TBA
God of War Sons of Sparta
Release date: Feb 12
With this lineup, PlayStation has clearly locked in a strong 2026 roadmap, balancing nostalgia, sequels, remasters, and brand-new ideas. If these timelines hold, PS5 players are going to have a steady stream of major releases almost every single month, keeping excitement high and backlogs growing fast.
