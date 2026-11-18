Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gamers can access GTA 6 early via New Zealand trick.

Xbox users change console region for earlier digital unlock.

PS5 needs new NZ account, repurchase for early access.

Xbox workaround is simple; PS5 is complex, costly.

GTA 6: Waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6 is already testing the patience of gamers worldwide, but what if you could get your hands on Rockstar's highly anticipated title before most players? Enter the 'New Zealand trick', a workaround that could allow some gamers to access GTA 6 hours ahead of its scheduled release in their home country.

The trick takes advantage of the difference in time zones and Rockstar's staggered regional release schedule. Since New Zealand enters a new calendar day well before several other countries, players can potentially unlock the game earlier by changing their console's regional settings or using a New Zealand-based gaming account.

Depending on where players are located, the time difference could translate into an early start of anywhere between 13 and 18 hours or more. However, the process differs considerably between Xbox and PlayStation consoles. While Xbox users have a relatively straightforward workaround, PS5 owners may have to jump through a few additional hoops.

Here's how the New Zealand trick works and what players need to do to try accessing GTA 6 early. The official release is set for midninght tonight, as per local time for each region.

GTA 6 New Zealand Trick: How Does It Work?

The concept behind the New Zealand trick is fairly simple. Instead of waiting for the game to become available in your home region, you switch your console's location to New Zealand, where the calendar day begins earlier.

For Xbox users, changing the console's regional location can potentially allow a pre-ordered digital copy to unlock according to New Zealand's release schedule. This means players in other parts of the world may be able to start playing before their local launch window arrives.

However, PlayStation handles digital game releases differently. Its unlock schedule is linked to the region associated with a player's PlayStation Network account. Simply changing the console's clock or timezone will not get the job done.

How To Play GTA 6 Early On Xbox Series X And Series S

Xbox owners have the easier route, as the workaround involves changing the console's location rather than creating an entirely new regional account.

Here is what players need to do:

Pre-order and pre-load the digital version of GTA 6 on your Xbox Series X or Series S.

Ensure that your console has at least 212GB of available storage space.

Open the console's Settings menu.

menu. Navigate to System and select Language & location .

and select . Find the Location option and change it to New Zealand .

option and change it to . Select Restart now to reboot the console.

to reboot the console. Once the Xbox restarts, check whether the game is available to launch.

The idea is to have the digital game unlock according to the New Zealand release schedule rather than the one applicable to your home region.

There is also a small housekeeping step worth remembering. Once the game officially becomes available in your local timezone, players can return to the same settings menu and switch the console's location back to their home country. This will restore their usual regional store settings and currency preferences.

GTA 6 Early Access On PS5: Why The New Zealand Trick Is Complicated

PlayStation 5 users do not have quite the same luxury. Sony ties digital game release availability to the region of the PlayStation Network account used to purchase the title. Consequently, changing the system's timezone or location will not automatically unlock GTA 6 ahead of its scheduled release.

Players looking to try the workaround will need to create a separate New Zealand PSN account.

The process involves the following steps:

Create a new PlayStation Network account with New Zealand selected as the region.

Access the New Zealand PlayStation Store using the newly created account.

Purchase GTA 6 through the regional store.

Use New Zealand PSN gift cards to complete the purchase, as payment cards issued outside the region may not be accepted.

Launch the game using the New Zealand account.

Players can also explore PlayStation's console game-sharing and primary console settings to check whether the purchased game can be accessed through their main profile.

However, there is a rather significant catch. Unlike the Xbox workaround, this method involves purchasing the game through a separate regional account and potentially spending money on New Zealand gift cards. For players who have already bought the game on their primary account, paying for another copy simply to start playing a few hours earlier may not make much financial sense.

Is The GTA 6 New Zealand Trick Worth Trying?

The New Zealand trick offers an interesting workaround for impatient gamers, particularly those playing on Xbox consoles. A simple change of location could potentially mean getting into the game several hours before friends and fellow players in other regions.

PS5 users, meanwhile, face a more complicated process involving a separate regional account and an additional purchase. That makes the workaround considerably less attractive.

Ultimately, the method depends on the game's regional release schedule and platform-specific restrictions. Players should check the applicable launch timings and store requirements before attempting it.

After all, when it comes to GTA 6, getting a head start might sound tempting. But spending extra money just to beat the clock is another mission entirely.