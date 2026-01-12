Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is still one of the most loved games in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, players moved to this version because it looks better and feels smoother. The game has bright graphics, fast action, and many fun modes that keep players coming back every day.

What makes the game even more exciting is the daily redeem codes shared by the makers of the game, 111 Dot Studios. These codes give players a chance to win free items like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and other cool in-game rewards. You do not have to spend real money to get these items.

Each redeem code has 12 characters made of capital letters and numbers. But these codes do not last long. Most of them work only for about 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players. That means you need to be quick. If you wait too long, the code may stop working.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can use these codes on the official Free Fire Max rewards website. Some of the most wanted rewards include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because only a few people can use each code, there is always a rush. Every day, players try to redeem the codes as fast as they can so they do not miss out on these rare items.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For January 12

FFTILM659TYL



FFML9KGFS5LM



FFPLZJUDKPTJ



FFGYBGD8H1H4



XZJZE25WEFJJ



FFCMCPSJ99S3



FF9MJ31CXKRG



UVX9PYZV54AC



FF2VC3DENRF5



FFCO8BS5JW2D



FF10JA1YZNYN



FF11DAKX4WHV



FF119MB3PFA5



FF11NJN5YS3E



FF1164XNJZ2V



FFICJGW9NKYT



FFPLOJEUFHSI

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website

Sign in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID

Copy any code from above and paste it into the box

Click Confirm

Your reward will arrive in your in-game mailbox

Diamonds and gold will be added to your wallet

Using these codes helps you enjoy the game more with free items and upgrades every day.