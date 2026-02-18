Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Garena Free Fire Max is still one of the most loved battle royale games in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, many players shifted to Free Fire Max because of its better graphics and smooth gameplay. The game offers exciting maps, strong characters, and fun battle modes that keep players coming back every day.

To make the game more exciting, the developer 111 Dot Studios releases free redeem codes for players. These codes help gamers get free rewards like weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, and other useful items without spending real money. This is one of the main reasons why Free Fire Max stays popular among young players.

Each redeem code has 12 characters made of capital letters and numbers. But players need to be careful because these codes are not valid for long. Most codes work only for 12 hours and can be used by only the first 500 players. If the limit is crossed, the code will stop working. That is why it is always better to redeem the codes as early as possible.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can use the redeem codes on the official Free Fire Max rewards website. The rewards usually include popular items like Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and special parachutes. These items help players improve their gameplay and stand out during matches.

Since the number of redemptions is limited every day, players often rush to claim the rewards as soon as the codes are released. This daily rush adds more excitement to the game.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For February 17, 2026

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FU1I5O3P7A9S

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

F7F9A3B2K6G8

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

FM6N1B8V3C4X

FT4E9Y5U1I3O

FL2K6J4H8G5F

FR2D7G5T1Y8H

FFM1VSWCPXN9

QK82S2LX5Q27

P3LX6V9TM2QH

FFWCTKX2P5NQ

TX4SC2VUNPKF

RHTG9VOLTDWP

N7QK5L3MRP9J

J2QP8M1KVL6V

E9QH6K4LNP7V

S5PL7M2LRV8K

Q8M4K7L2VR9J

RD3TZK7WME65

ZRW3J4N8VX56

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website

Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID

Copy any redeem code from the list above

Paste it into the text box and click Confirm

Rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox

After successful redemption, players can enjoy free items that make their gaming experience more fun and rewarding.