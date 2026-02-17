Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (February 17): Hurry & Get Free Skins, Diamonds, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most loved battle royale games in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, many players moved to this version because it offers better graphics and smoother gameplay. Today, the game continues to attract millions of players who enjoy fast matches and exciting rewards.

To keep players happy and active, the developer 111 Dot Studios releases free redeem codes almost every day. These codes help players get free in-game items like diamonds, weapon skins, outfits, and other useful rewards. Players do not need to spend any money to use these codes, which makes them very popular.

Each redeem code is made using capital letters and numbers. Most codes have 12 characters. Players need to redeem them quickly because these codes do not stay active for long. Usually, they are valid for only 12 hours and can be used by the first 500 players only. If you wait too long, the code may stop working.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Garena allows players to redeem rewards through its official Free Fire Max rewards website. Some of the most liked rewards include weapon loot crates, diamond vouchers, parachute skins, and special items that help players look cool in the game.

Because the number of redemptions is limited every day, many players rush to redeem the codes as soon as they are released. This makes the reward system exciting and competitive.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For February 17, 2026

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

K9QP6K2MNL8V

V3QJ1M9KRP7V

D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FU1I5O3P7A9S

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

F7F9A3B2K6G8

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

FM6N1B8V3C4X

B6QV3LMK1TP

FT4E9Y5U1I3O

FF6YH3BFD7VT

FL2K6J4H8G5F

FR2D7G5T1Y8H

FFM1VSWCPXN9

QK82S2LX5Q27

P3LX6V9TM2QH

FFWCTKX2P5NQ

TX4SC2VUNPKF

RHTG9VOLTDWP

N7QK5L3MRP9J

J2QP8M1KVL6V

E9QH6K4LNP7V

S5PL7M2LRV8K

Q8M4K7L2VR9J

A6QK1L9MRP5V

Z4QP8M6KNR2J

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website

Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID

Copy one redeem code and paste it into the box

Click Confirm

Rewards will arrive in your in-game mailbox

Using these codes helps players enjoy Free Fire Max more every day with free rewards and exciting items.