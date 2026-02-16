Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (February 16): Act Fast To Get Free Skins, Diamonds, More

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (February 16): Act Fast To Get Free Skins, Diamonds, More

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for February 16, 2026, let players unlock free skins, diamonds, and rewards before they expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Garena Free Fire Max is still one of the most popular battle royale games in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this upgraded version quickly became a top choice for gamers. With better graphics, smooth movement, and exciting game modes, Free Fire Max keeps players hooked every day.

To make the game more fun, the developer 111 Dot Studios releases free redeem codes regularly. These codes help players unlock free rewards like skins, weapons, diamonds, and other useful items. The best part is that players do not need to spend real money to get these rewards.

Each redeem code is made of letters and numbers and has 12 characters. These codes are only active for a short time. In most cases, they work for just 12 hours and can be used by only the first 500 players. Because of this limit, players need to act fast. If you wait too long, the codes may stop working.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Garena has created a special rewards redemption website where players can use these codes. Once redeemed, rewards are sent directly to the player’s in-game mailbox. Some popular rewards include weapon loot crates, diamond vouchers, special skins, and other rare items.

Because the number of redemptions is limited every day, there is always a rush among players. Many gamers log in early to make sure they do not miss out on these free rewards. This daily excitement keeps the game fresh and fun for everyone.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For February 16, 2026

  • K9QP6K2MNL8V
  • V3QJ1M9KRP7V
  • D8MJ4Q6LVK2R
  • B3G7A22TWDR7X
  • FQ9W2E1R7T5Y
  • 4N8M2XL9R1G3
  • FU1I5O3P7A9S
  • S9QK2L6VP3MR
  • FP9O1I5U3Y2T
  • B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  • FZ5X1C7V9B2N
  • FFR4G3HM5YJN
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • F7F9A3B2K6G8
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ
  • H8YC4TN6VKQ9
  • FK3J9H5G1F7D
  • FA3S7D5F1G9H
  • UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  • FJI4GFE45TG5
  • 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
  • FM6N1B8V3C4X
  • B6QV3LMK1TP
  • FT4E9Y5U1I3O
  • FF6YH3BFD7VT
  • FL2K6J4H8G5F
  • FR2D7G5T1Y8H
  • FFM1VSWCPXN9
  • QK82S2LX5Q27
  • P3LX6V9TM2QH
  • FFWCTKX2P5NQ
  • TX4SC2VUNPKF
  • RHTG9VOLTDWP
  • N7QK5L3MRP9J
  • J2QP8M1KVL6V
  • E9QH6K4LNP7V
  • S5PL7M2LRV8K
  • Q8M4K7L2VR9J
  • A6QK1L9MRP5V
  • Z4QP8M6KNR2J

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Open the official Free Fire Max rewards redemption website
  • Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID
  • Copy one redeem code and paste it into the text box
  • Click on Confirm
  • Rewards will arrive in your in-game mailbox

Using these codes helps players enjoy Free Fire Max with more power, style, and excitement every single day.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are special codes released by the developer to unlock free in-game rewards like skins, weapons, and diamonds without spending real money.

How long are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes usually active?

These codes are active for a short period, often only 12 hours, and are typically usable by the first 500 players.

Where can I redeem Garena Free Fire Max codes?

You can redeem codes on the official Free Fire Max rewards redemption website. After redemption, rewards are sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Garena Free Fire Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Codes TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
WATCH: Shoaib Akhtar Slams PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Pakistan’s Crushing Defeat To India
World
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
Trump Says Board Of Peace Members Pledged Over $5 Billion For Gaza Reconstruction
World
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Israeli Drone Strike Kills 4 Near Lebanon-Syria Border In Attack Targeting Palestinian Operatives
Cricket
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
India Dismantle Pakistan! Seal Solid 61-Run Win In T20 World Cup Clash
Advertisement

Videos

T20 World Cup: High-Voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash Tonight
Political Flash: Political Storm in Maharashtra Over Tipu Sultan–Shivaji Comparison
Politics: Siddiqu to Take SP Membership in Presence of Akhilesh Yadav
Weather Watch: 62% Rain Forecast at 8 PM for Mega Match
India vs Pakistan: India–Pakistan T20 World Cup Opener Tonight at Premadasa Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget