Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Garena Free Fire Max is still one of the most loved battle royale games among Indian players. After the original Free Fire stopped working in India in 2022, many gamers moved to this better and upgraded version. It gives sharper visuals, smoother action, and more fun game modes. Because of this, both new and old players keep joining every day.

The best part for many players is the daily redeem codes. These are special free codes shared by the game makers. When you use them, you can get rewards like skins, diamonds, weapon crates, outfits, and other cool items. You do not need to pay money for these rewards. That is why players wait for the new codes every day.

Each redeem code is made with letters and numbers and is usually 12 characters long. These codes do not stay active for long. Most of them work only for about 12 hours. Also, only a limited number of players, usually the first 500, can use them. So if you want the rewards, it is always better to redeem them quickly.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Free Fire Max has a special rewards website where players can enter these codes. After redeeming, the rewards are sent straight to the in-game mailbox. Some rewards can include weapon loot crates, vouchers, special skins, and bonus items that help during matches.

Because the number of uses is limited, there is always a race among players. Many users try to redeem the codes as soon as they are released. If you are late, the code may show expired or already used.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For January 12, 2026 (Thursday)

E9QH6K4LNP7V

S5PL7M2LRV8K

Q8M4K7L2VR9J

A6QK1L9MRP5V

Z4QP8M6KNR2J

P7QH5K3LVJ9P

M2QP9L8KRV6K

R5QK4M7LVP1R

K9QP6K2MNL8V

V3QJ1M9KRP7V

D8MJ4Q6LVK2R

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FQ9W2E1R7T5Y

4N8M2XL9R1G3

FU1I5O3P7A9S

S9QK2L6VP3MR

FP9O1I5U3Y2T

B1RK7C5ZL8YT

FZ5X1C7V9B2N

FFR4G3HM5YJN

6KWMFJVMQQYG

F7F9A3B2K6G8

BR43FMAPYEZZ

H8YC4TN6VKQ9

FK3J9H5G1F7D

FA3S7D5F1G9H

UPQ7X5NMJ64V

FJI4GFE45TG5

4ST1ZTBZBRP9

FM6N1B8V3C4X

B6QV3LMK1TP

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Open the official Free Fire Max rewards redemption website

Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID

Copy any code from the list above

Paste it into the redeem box

Click Confirm

Rewards will arrive in your game mailbox

Gold and diamonds go directly to your wallet

Using these codes daily is one of the easiest ways to collect free items and make your gameplay more fun.