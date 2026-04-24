Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Release Date, Price In India, More Details

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HomeGamingAssassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Release Date, Price In India, PC Requirements, Pre-Order Details

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Release Date, Price In India, PC Requirements, Pre-Order Details

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced sails in July 2026 with upgraded visuals, refined combat, and detailed PC specs for next-gen play.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Assassin's Creed Black Flag Remake launches July 9, 2026.
  • Remake features upgraded visuals and refined gameplay systems.
  • Pricing includes $59.99 standard and $199.99 collector's editions.
  • Detailed PC requirements released for various performance levels.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Arguably the best entry in the Assassin's Creed lineup as well as one of the most emotional pirate saga is preparing for a comeback, and this time it arrives rebuilt for modern hardware. Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced promises upgraded visuals, refined combat, and deeper naval gameplay while staying rooted in the charm of the 2013 original. With a confirmed release window, leaked pricing, collector’s goodies, and detailed PC requirements now surfacing, anticipation is building among fans eager to return to the Caribbean as Edward Kenway.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Release Date

Ubisoft has locked in July 9, 2026, as the global launch date for the remake. The title is set to release across PlayStation 5, Windows PCs, and Xbox Series X and Series S, positioning it firmly as a current-generation experience.

The remake is being led primarily by Ubisoft Singapore, known for its work on naval systems in past Assassin’s Creed titles. The studio is rebuilding the experience using the latest version of Ubisoft’s Anvil engine, focusing on a polished single-player journey rather than expanding into RPG-heavy mechanics.

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Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Trailer

Check out the official trailer below:

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Price In India

Assassin's Creed Black Flag, on PS5 and Xbox, is priced at Rs 4,199 for the Standard Edition, and the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 4,899. 

Interestingly, the PC editions also carry a similar price tag. 

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Gameplay

The remake stays true to its roots, placing players back in the boots of pirate-turned-assassin Edward Kenway. The Caribbean remains the playground, blending open-world exploration with ship-based traversal and naval combat.

At the same time, gameplay systems have been modernised. Movement now includes back ejects, side ejects, and a manual crouch option, while stealth missions have been reworked to be less punishing. Combat leans toward precise parries and shorter combo chains, aiming for a tighter, more responsive feel.

New additions include recruitable officers for the Jackdaw, expanded underwater exploration, deeper ship customisation, and dynamic weather that directly affects sailing. Additional story content featuring historical figures like Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet, along with new sea shanties, further enriches the experience.

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Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Collector's Edition

The Collector’s Edition is tipped to be a premium package for fans of the franchise. It includes a themed collector’s box featuring the Black Flag insignia, alongside a detailed figurine of Edward Kenway.

Additional items include a lore notebook, a brooch, and a world map, turning the edition into a memorabilia set as much as a game purchase. Ubisoft appears to be leaning heavily into nostalgia while offering tangible collectibles tied to the game’s pirate setting.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: PC System Requirements

Ubisoft has outlined detailed PC requirements across multiple performance tiers. Here’s a simplified breakdown:

Minimum (1080p, 30 FPS, Low Settings)

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 (6GB) / AMD RX 5500 XT / Intel Arc A580
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 65GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Recommended (1080p, 60 FPS, Medium Settings)

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060 / AMD RX 6600 XT / Intel Arc B580
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 65GB SSD

High (1440p, 60 FPS, High Settings)

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 / AMD RX 6800 XT
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 65GB SSD

Extreme (4K, 60 FPS, Ultra Settings)

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-12700K / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
  • GPU: Nvidia RTX 4090 / AMD RX 7900 XTX
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Storage: 65GB SSD

Across all tiers, ray tracing and upscaling options are integrated, highlighting the game’s push toward modern graphical fidelity.

With its mix of nostalgia and technical upgrades, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is shaping up to be one of Ubisoft’s most closely watched releases in 2026, at least until the much-hyped Hexe title drops later this year (expected).

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced scheduled to be released?

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is set to launch globally on July 9, 2026. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Windows PCs, and Xbox Series X/S.

What platforms will Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced be available on?

The game will be released on current-generation consoles, specifically PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as on Windows PCs.

What are the expected prices for the different editions of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced?

The Standard Launch Edition is expected to be $59.99. The Collector's Edition, which includes extra merchandise, is tipped to cost $199.99.

What are the key gameplay enhancements in Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced?

The remake features modernized movement with back and side ejects, less punishing stealth, refined combat with precise parries, and new additions like recruitable officers and expanded underwater exploration.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
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Published at : 24 Apr 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
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