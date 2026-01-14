Zubeen Garg Death: New Revelations Emerge From Singapore Court. Everything To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Fresh revelations have surfaced in Singapore over the death of celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, with court proceedings indicating that the artist was “severely intoxicated” and had declined to wear a life jacket shortly before he drowned last year. These details were placed on record during a coroner’s inquiry in Singapore on Wednesday.

What the Singapore police told the court

According to a report by The Straits Times, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim from the Police Coast Guard was the first among 35 witnesses to testify before the coroner. His deposition forms part of an ongoing fact-finding inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death on September 19 last year.

The coroner’s inquiry, led by a judicial officer of the Singapore courts, aims to determine the exact cause and sequence of events leading to the singer’s death.

Parallel investigation underway in Assam

While the inquiry continues in Singapore, legal proceedings are also underway in India. Assam Police have filed charges against four individuals for murder and one person for culpable homicide in connection with Garg’s death. The case is currently being heard by a court in Guwahati.

Zubeen Garg’s Singapore visit

Zubeen Garg was in Singapore as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival. Before the festival officially began, he joined a yacht outing that was reportedly organised by members of the Assam Association Singapore.

During the excursion, Garg entered the water for a swim but reportedly lost consciousness. He was rushed to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead. The death certificate issued by Singapore authorities listed drowning as the cause of death.

Refusal to wear life vest, says police

During his testimony, ASP Lim told the court that Garg had consumed alcohol prior to jumping into the water and had refused to wear a life vest. As reported by The Straits Times, the officer said that Garg became motionless in the water as his friends attempted to persuade him to swim back to the yacht.

Lim further told the court that witness statements suggested the singer showed no signs of suicidal intent and was not subjected to any form of duress or coercion before his death.

Alcohol levels revealed in autopsy

The inquiry also heard that an autopsy found Garg had 333 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood in his system. According to the police testimony, such a level of intoxication would have adversely affected his coordination.

For comparison, the legal blood alcohol limit for driving in Singapore is 80 mg per 100 ml of blood, while under India’s Motor Vehicles Act, the permissible limit is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood.