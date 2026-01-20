Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Zakir Khan To Step Away From Comedy Till 2028–30, Comedian Announces Long Hiatus

Zakir Khan has revealed he will step away from stand-up comedy for several years after his ongoing Papa Yaar tour, citing health concerns and exhaustion from a decade of relentless touring.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 06:18 PM (IST)

Popular stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, who is currently travelling across cities with his comedy special Papa Yaar, has revealed that he plans to step away from live performances for an extended period. The announcement came during one of his recent shows in Hyderabad, where Zakir addressed the audience with a heartfelt message that has since gone viral on social media.

Zakir Khan announces extended hiatus during Hyderabad show

In a video clip from the show, the comedian opened up about his decision and the reasons behind it. He told the audience, “I’m going on a long, long break. Probably till 2028–29, or even 2030. It will be a break of three, four, or five years to take care of my health and to sort out a few other things. So everyone present here right now is very close to my heart. Your presence means more to me than you can imagine, and I will always be grateful to all of you. Thank you so much.”

 
 
 
 
 
Zakir later reinforced the announcement through his Instagram Stories on Tuesday afternoon, hinting that the decision was not a passing thought. Sharing an update after landing in Dubai, he urged fans to catch him live while they still could. He wrote, “Every show is a celebration till June 20. I won’t be able to come to many cities this time, so please make a little extra effort and come to the shows. Thank you for all the love.”

Comedian says health and personal well-being prompted the decision

The comedian has previously been candid about his health struggles. Last year, Zakir had revealed on social media that he had been feeling unwell for more than a year but continued to perform because he felt it was necessary at the time. He spoke about how a decade-long touring schedule — packed with back-to-back shows, constant travel, lack of sleep and irregular eating habits — had taken a serious toll on his well-being.

Reflecting on the demanding phase of his career, Zakir had written, “I’ve been touring for the last ten years. Though I’m extremely blessed to receive your love and affection, touring this extensively is not good or healthy. Trying to satisfy everyone you meet, doing two to three shows in a day, sleepless nights, early morning flights, and no fixed timetable for meals. I’ve been unwell for a year, but I had to work because it felt important at the time.”

He had further added, “I absolutely love being on stage, but I’ll have to take a break now. I didn’t want to, and I’ve been ignoring this for a year. But now I feel that before it’s too late, I should take the break. That’s why this time the India tour will be limited to a few cities. I won’t be able to add more shows, and after recording this special, I’ve been advised to go on a long break.”

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 06:18 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

