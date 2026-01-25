Yuzvendra Chahal Seen With Bigg Boss Fame Shefali Bagga, Pics Go Viral

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentYuzvendra Chahal Seen With Bigg Boss Fame Shefali Bagga, Pics Go Viral

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 12:00 PM (IST)

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal often grabs headlines more for his personal life than his professional career, and he is once again in the spotlight on social media. Recently, Chahal was spotted with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga, sparking fresh curiosity among fans.

The two were seen together after a dinner outing, glimpses of which surfaced through social media posts and fan accounts. During the outing, Chahal was dressed in a black shirt paired with blue faded jeans, while Shefali Bagga opted for a black bodycon dress. Their appearance together has intensified speculation online.

 
 
 
 
 
Chahal And RJ Mahvash Unfollow Each Other

This sighting comes at a time when Chahal was already making news due to reports involving RJ Mahvash. According to reports, the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram, fuelling rumours that they may have ended their relationship. So far, neither Chahal nor Mahvash has reacted to the unfollowing.

However, screenshots circulating on social media clearly show that they no longer appear on each other’s following lists, something fans were quick to notice. While some users see it as a routine social media move, others are reading deeper into it. Amid all this, Chahal being seen at dinner with Shefali Bagga has caught significant attention.

Known for keeping her personal life away from the spotlight, Shefali, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, was reportedly part of a casual meeting with the cricketer. It is worth noting that ever since his separation from Dhanashree Verma, Chahal’s personal life has remained under public scrutiny.

The couple, who married in 2020, decided to part ways in 2024, with their divorce being finalised last year. Since then, Chahal’s public appearances have frequently gone viral on social media. At present, there is no official confirmation of Chahal being in a new relationship, and neither the cricketer nor those linked to him have issued any statement on the matter.

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 12:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shefali Bagga Yuzvendra Chahal RJ Mahvash
