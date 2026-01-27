Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘It Is Always About…’: Yuzvendra Chahal’s New Insta Story Suggests There’s More to RJ Mahvash Saga

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on Instagram and have been sharing cryptic posts since then.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on social media last week, and since then, both have been dropping cryptic posts. Chahal, who was recently spotted with Bigg Boss fame Shefali Bagga, dropped another Instagram story hinting at priorities.

‘It Is Always About…,’ Chahal’s Post

“Its never about time, it is always about priority. If it’s your priority, you will make time for time for it,” the post, attributed to Lord Krishna, said. This is the second time that the cricketer has shared a post attributed to Krishna.

Earlier, he quoted Krishna’s advice to Arjun - “Not everyone deserves your explanation. Sometimes it’s okay to be silent, let them assume that you are wrong.”

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Posts

RJ Mahvash, after unfollowing the cricketer she was often spotted with, also shared a cryptic update on her Instagram story. She shared a video of herself casually fixing her hair while sitting in her car. While the video itself was simple, her caption sent the fans into a frenzy. 

“90 per cent of the time you'll see me fixing my hair. The rest of the time, I fix life,” the caption read.  

In another post, Mahvash shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the message, “Sending you some peace,” complete with an emoji. 

The reason behind Chahal and Mahvash’s split remains unclear. Their very public friendship, especially after Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma, whom he married in 2020. Rumours had suggested Mahvash’s presence might have contributed to the split, as she and Chahal were often seen together.

“No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think. For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible,” Chahal said on Raj Shamani’s podcast. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollow each other on social media?

The reason behind Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowing each other is unclear. Their public friendship had led to rumors after Chahal's divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

What cryptic posts have Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash shared?

Chahal shared a quote about priorities and another about not needing to explain oneself. Mahvash posted about fixing her life and sent a message of peace to her followers.

Has Yuzvendra Chahal spoken about the rumors linking him with RJ Mahvash?

Yes, Chahal addressed the rumors on Raj Shamani's podcast, stating there was nothing between them and that Mahvash was unfairly called a 'homewrecker'.

When did Yuzvendra Chahal get married to Dhanashree Verma?

Yuzvendra Chahal married Dhanashree Verma in 2020.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Yuzvendra Chahal RJ Mahvash
