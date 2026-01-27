Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollowed each other on social media last week, and since then, both have been dropping cryptic posts. Chahal, who was recently spotted with Bigg Boss fame Shefali Bagga, dropped another Instagram story hinting at priorities.

‘It Is Always About…,’ Chahal’s Post

“Its never about time, it is always about priority. If it’s your priority, you will make time for time for it,” the post, attributed to Lord Krishna, said. This is the second time that the cricketer has shared a post attributed to Krishna.

Earlier, he quoted Krishna’s advice to Arjun - “Not everyone deserves your explanation. Sometimes it’s okay to be silent, let them assume that you are wrong.”

RJ Mahvash’s Cryptic Posts

RJ Mahvash, after unfollowing the cricketer she was often spotted with, also shared a cryptic update on her Instagram story. She shared a video of herself casually fixing her hair while sitting in her car. While the video itself was simple, her caption sent the fans into a frenzy.

“90 per cent of the time you'll see me fixing my hair. The rest of the time, I fix life,” the caption read.

In another post, Mahvash shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the message, “Sending you some peace,” complete with an emoji.

The reason behind Chahal and Mahvash’s split remains unclear. Their very public friendship, especially after Chahal’s divorce from Dhanashree Verma, whom he married in 2020. Rumours had suggested Mahvash’s presence might have contributed to the split, as she and Chahal were often seen together.

“No, there’s nothing. People can think whatever they want to think. For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible,” Chahal said on Raj Shamani’s podcast.