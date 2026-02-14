Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Yuzvendra Chahal Brings Up ‘Sugar Daddy’ Remark Again After Divorce From Dhanashree Verma, Gets Brutally Trolled

Yuzvendra Chahal has been facing the Internet’s ire for revisiting his “sugar daddy” remark in a new ad campaign with Shefali Bagga, months after his divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma finalised their divorce in March 2025. During the final hearing of their divorce, Chahal made headlines for wearing a T-shirt that read “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy”. Now, the cricketer has brought up the “sugar daddy” remark once again, this time in an ad campaign, and the Internet has not spared him, with many accusing him of “milking” his divorce from Dhanashree.

One Instagram user questioned why Shefali Bagga “stooped so low,” adding that “the bar is in hell.”

“This whole sugar daddy thing associated with Yuzi and Dhanashree for some silly ad campaign or marketing is so below the line. It’s disgusting. I don’t know what happened between them, but seeing him do all this makes me happy for her,” a Reddit user wrote.

Another user added, “He’s the one milking his divorce the most, and he’s mocking others.”

Before we take you through more reactions, here’s what the ad campaign is all about.

Chahal’s Viral Ad With Shefali Bagga

Sharing the campaign on Instagram, Chahal wrote, “1 min ka break? StoryTV dekh. Pitch pe googlies. Screen pe twists. Main dono mein expert hoon. Love, drama, betrayal, aur mera andaaz. Isse miss karna mat!”

The ad opens to show Chahal stepping out of a lift as several reporters surround him, asking whether he has joined StoryTV. As the video progresses, another reporter asks if he has switched from being a spinner to becoming a writer.

Soon after, Chahal’s manager enters and says, “Sir spin badshah hain. Story mein aisa spin aayega, sar chakra jaega.”

The video then shows the manager handing Chahal a script for a new film, saying an assistant will narrate it. Chahal, however, insists that he will narrate it himself.

That’s when viewers notice the phrase written on the wall behind him. The words “Zero Sugar (Daddy) Diet” appear behind the desk of the Chief Story Writer, a character played by Chahal.

The ad then cuts to Chahal and Shefali Bagga sitting together for a script-reading session, with Shefali rejecting almost every story he narrates. One of the scripts, however, appears to be inspired by Chahal’s own life.

Social Media Users Troll Chahal

“Chatur aur chaalak Chahal ka new show fun to watch hoga,” one Instagram user commented.

Another wrote, “He’s so cringe.”

Another comment read, “When you have no character, you start doing things like this, even you can’t imagine.”

Yet another Internet user added, “The guy has hardly any cricket left in him, that’s why he’s milking his divorce to the max to keep himself afloat.”

Earlier, Chahal spoke about the viral T-shirt on Raj Shamani’s podcast, saying that he wanted to give a message. 

“Mereko nahi karna tha drama. I just wanted to give one message, and maine woh de diya,” Chahal said.

He went on to say, “Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Phir saamne se kuch hua, toh maine kaha, ab sambhaal lo. Ab mujhe kisi ki parwah nahi. Maine kisi ko abuse nahi kiya, bas mujhe message dena tha,” he added.

Chahal and Dhanashree got married in Gurugram in December 2020 and separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition in family court seeking divorce by mutual consent, which was finalised in March 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Yuzvendra Chahal being criticized for his recent ad campaign?

Chahal is being accused of 'milking' his divorce from Dhanashree Verma by using the 'sugar daddy' remark in a new ad campaign. Many on social media find this behavior distasteful and believe he is exploiting his personal life for marketing.

What was Yuzvendra Chahal's intention behind wearing the 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' T-shirt?

Chahal stated he wanted to send a message and did not want to create drama. He felt compelled to respond after certain events, wanting to convey that he no longer cared about what others thought.

What is the new ad campaign Yuzvendra Chahal is featured in?

The ad campaign is for StoryTV, where Chahal plays the role of a Chief Story Writer. It features him in a script-reading session with Shefali Bagga, with a visual gag related to a 'Zero Sugar (Daddy) Diet'.

When did Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma finalize their divorce?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce was finalized in March 2025. They had separated in June 2022 and filed a joint petition for divorce by mutual consent.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
