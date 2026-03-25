The name of Armaan Malik and Payal Malik's fourth child is Rudra Malik. Armaan announced the name on Instagram with pictures of the baby.
YouTuber Armaan Malik, Payal Malik Welcome Baby Boy; Reveal His Name
Armaan Malik and his first wife, Payal Malik, have welcomed a baby boy. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant has now revealed the name of their newborn son.
YouTuber Armaan Malik announced on Instagram the name of his and Payal Malik’s fourth child. The announcement comes a day after the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant revealed that he and his first wife had been blessed with a baby.
Armaan, Payal Blessed With Baby Boy
“Rudra Malik,” Armaan Malik wrote while sharing pictures of Payal Malik with the baby boy from the hospital room. The post included a few glimpses of the infant, such as a close-up of his face around the lips and a shot of his tiny feet. In the final slide, Armaan, Payal, and baby Rudra appear together in a heartwarming family frame.
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In a separate Instagram post, he said that the baby is just like his son Zaid Mlik from his second wife, Kritika Malik.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the name of Armaan Malik and Payal Malik's fourth child?
When did Armaan Malik announce the birth of his fourth child?
Armaan Malik announced the birth of his and Payal Malik's fourth child on Instagram. The announcement came a day after they were blessed with the baby.
What did Armaan Malik share on Instagram about his new baby?
Armaan Malik shared pictures of Payal Malik with their newborn son, Rudra Malik, from the hospital. He also posted a family frame with himself, Payal, and baby Rudra.
How does the new baby compare to Armaan Malik's other son?
Armaan Malik mentioned in a separate Instagram post that the new baby is just like his son Zaid Malik, who is from his second wife, Kritika Malik.