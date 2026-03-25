Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentYouTuber Armaan Malik, Payal Malik Welcome Baby Boy; Reveal His Name

YouTuber Armaan Malik, Payal Malik Welcome Baby Boy; Reveal His Name

Armaan Malik and his first wife, Payal Malik, have welcomed a baby boy. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant has now revealed the name of their newborn son.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 01:34 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

YouTuber Armaan Malik announced on Instagram the name of his and Payal Malik’s fourth child. The announcement comes a day after the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant revealed that he and his first wife had been blessed with a baby.

Armaan, Payal Blessed With Baby Boy

“Rudra Malik,” Armaan Malik wrote while sharing pictures of Payal Malik with the baby boy from the hospital room. The post included a few glimpses of the infant, such as a close-up of his face around the lips and a shot of his tiny feet. In the final slide, Armaan, Payal, and baby Rudra appear together in a heartwarming family frame.

ALSO READ| YouTuber Armaan Malik, Wife Payal Malik Welcome Fourth Child; Second Wife Priya Also Present

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Armaan Malik (@armaan__malik9)

In a separate Instagram post, he said that the baby is just like his son Zaid Mlik from his second wife, Kritika Malik. 

 

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Armaan Malik and Payal Malik's fourth child?

The name of Armaan Malik and Payal Malik's fourth child is Rudra Malik. Armaan announced the name on Instagram with pictures of the baby.

When did Armaan Malik announce the birth of his fourth child?

Armaan Malik announced the birth of his and Payal Malik's fourth child on Instagram. The announcement came a day after they were blessed with the baby.

What did Armaan Malik share on Instagram about his new baby?

Armaan Malik shared pictures of Payal Malik with their newborn son, Rudra Malik, from the hospital. He also posted a family frame with himself, Payal, and baby Rudra.

How does the new baby compare to Armaan Malik's other son?

Armaan Malik mentioned in a separate Instagram post that the new baby is just like his son Zaid Malik, who is from his second wife, Kritika Malik.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Mar 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Armaan Malik Breaking News ABP Live Kritika Malik
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
YouTuber Armaan Malik, Payal Malik Welcome Baby Boy; Reveal His Name
YouTuber Armaan Malik, Payal Malik Welcome Baby Boy; Reveal His Name
Entertainment
Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Alleges Sexual Assault, Claims ‘Sanoj Mishra Touched Her 10 Times’
Viral Kumbh Mela Girl Monalisa Bhosle Alleges Sexual Assault, Claims ‘Sanoj Mishra Touched Her 10 Times’
Entertainment
‘Makers Must Do Homework On Balochistan History,’ Mir Yar Baloch On Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
‘Makers Must Do Homework On Balochistan History,’ Mir Yar Baloch On Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2
Entertainment
Arijit Singh Went To Makers Himself For Bhooth Bangla Track; Singer’s Fifth Song Since Retirement
Arijit Singh Went To Makers Himself For Bhooth Bangla Track; Singer’s Fifth Song Since Retirement
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized
Breaking: Government Clarifies No Change in LPG Booking Rules, Debunks False Reports
Breaking: Israel Declares Plan to Occupy Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Conflict with Hezbollah
Tensions Spike: Iran Rejects US Deal as Missile Strikes and Gulf Unrest Intensify
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Why Assam’s 2026 Election Is Not Just Another Poll
Opinion
Embed widget