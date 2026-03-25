YouTuber Armaan Malik, Payal Malik Welcome Baby Boy; Reveal His Name

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YouTuber Armaan Malik announced on Instagram the name of his and Payal Malik’s fourth child. The announcement comes a day after the Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 contestant revealed that he and his first wife had been blessed with a baby.

Armaan, Payal Blessed With Baby Boy

“Rudra Malik,” Armaan Malik wrote while sharing pictures of Payal Malik with the baby boy from the hospital room. The post included a few glimpses of the infant, such as a close-up of his face around the lips and a shot of his tiny feet. In the final slide, Armaan, Payal, and baby Rudra appear together in a heartwarming family frame.

ALSO READ| YouTuber Armaan Malik, Wife Payal Malik Welcome Fourth Child; Second Wife Priya Also Present

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Armaan Malik (@armaan__malik9)

In a separate Instagram post, he said that the baby is just like his son Zaid Mlik from his second wife, Kritika Malik.