Toxic Teaser Out! Yash Returns As ‘Raya’; Fans Ask If It’s A ‘Warning For Dhurandhar’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Toxic Teaser Out: The wait is finally over for fans of Kannada superstar Yash. Exactly one month before its release on March 19, the makers have dropped the teaser for Toxic on YouTube. The film, which clashes with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, marks Yash’s return to the big screen four years after KGF. Since its release, the teaser has crossed over 1.3 million views, with excitement among fans already at a fever pitch.

‘Toxic’ Teaser Released

The teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups went live at 9:35 am today, following the release of the film’s poster by the makers a day earlier. The 1-minute 55-second teaser offers a dark glimpse of mid-20th century Goa. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasant, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

ALSO READ| Fresh Trouble For Yash’s Toxic As Christian Group Flags Teaser, Files Complaint With CBFC

The teaser, shared on YouTube with the caption, “It’s gonna get crazy!!!” introduces Yash as Raya, who is calm, fearless, and unflinching.

“Set in Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s, Toxic is a savage action-thriller saga that plunges into the rot festering beneath paradise. In this coastal land of fading colonial shadows and rising crime syndicates, a man forges his empire through blood, fear, and betrayal. Power is not granted, it is seized, and it always demands repayment. As smuggling routes become battlegrounds and loyalties unravel into suspicion, paranoia turns into a means of survival. In the end, the only force more powerful than the consequences of his choices is the abyss within him,” the synopsis read.

The teaser opens with a back shot of Yash drinking outside a casino. As Raya, Yash is seen in a fierce avatar, who shows no hesitation in confronting anyone and takes down his opponents with brutal precision. The teaser then follows a voiceover that sets the tense tone: “This time, the battle is different… The explosions echo… A circus appears… Their mischief is unmatched… Crossing them will cost dearly… Give up, Raya. It’s over.”

How Did Social Media Users React?

Since the teaser dropped, social media has been flooded with reactions. One person wrote, “Last shot was literally out of syllabus. Without beard. Unexpected.”

Another said that they will watch the movie first day, first show.

“Yash nailed it,” read a third comment.

ALSO READ| ‘Toxic’ Row: Actress Seen With Yash Deletes Instagram After Teaser Backlash

“Honestly, I don't want Dhurandhar and Toxic clash because both movies are going to be massive,” read yet another comment.

Yet another joined, “Not Toxic vs Dhurandhar but Toxic and Dhurandhar.”

“Is this a teaser or a warning for Dhurandar?” said another individual.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Co-written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, who also directed Toxic, the film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also be released in dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages.

Produced under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations by Venkat K Narayan and Yash, Toxic is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19. The film will clash at the box office with Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh.